The Adipic Acid Market Research Report provides Industry analysis and evaluation of the current & prospective Market Size, Share, Trend and Growth during the study period 2014-2021.

Adipic acid is a crystalline white powder like organic compound usually soluble in nature. Adipic acid is extensively used in the preparation of nylon fiber and nylon resin. Adipic acid is also used to prepare polyurethane and plasticizers from esters. It has a wide range of application in several end-user industries which include electronics, footwear, automobile, food and beverage and others.

Download Free Sample Copy Of this Report : http://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-3583

Global adipic acid market is analyzed based on its application and segmented into nylon 6,6 resin, polyurethanes, nylon 6,6 fiber, adipate esters and others. Nylon fiber 6,6 and nylon resin 6,6 are major application segments with high market growth owing to their high demand by end user industries. Adipate esters also play an imperative part in the preparation of PVC pipes and plasticizers and expected to contribute for the growth of this market for the forecast period.

Adipic acid is used to add flavors to food and beverages. Change in eating trends and demand for new flavors of food and beverage rapidly surge the growth of global adipic acid market. Nylon fiber is essentially used by the automotive industry in preparation of spear part and several components. This in turn boosts the growth of global adipic acid market. In addition, rapid demand for nylon fibers and nylon resin from electronics and footwear industry will open key opportunities for this market over the forecast period. Environmental concerns associated with adipic acid will restrain market growth.

Major player assessed in the report are :

– Liyoyang Petrochemical

– Radici

– Shangdong Haili (Bohui)

– Asahi Kasei

– BASF

– Rhodia

– INVISTA

– Ascend Performance Materials

– More

Geographically, this market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East And Africa. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

View More About this Report : http://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/3583-adipic-acid-market-report

Major Table of Contents :

1.Introduction To The Adipic Acid Market

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Analysis Of Adipic Acid

4.Adipic Acid Market Analysis By Application

5.Adipic Acid Market Analysis By Geography

6.Competitive Landscape Of Adipic Acid Companies

7.Company Profiles Of Adipic Acid Industry

Buy Now this Report : http://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-3583

Other Related Reports :

Global Synthetic And Bio-Based Adipic Acid Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast

The report on global synthetic and bio-based adipic acid market evaluates the growth trends of the industry through historical study and estimates future prospects based on comprehensive research. The report extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts for the period 2015-2022.

View More : http://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/10550-synthetic-and-bio-based-adipic-acid-market-report