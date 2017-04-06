To equip you with the knowledge, essential modern management skills and also to prepare you with current enterprising spirit Education Lanes offers Graduate Management Programs. The program makes you able to understand and involve in the strong business practices. We provide this program with the motto to fill you with the decision making and analytical capabilities in order to handle the fast changes of today’s growing business conditions.

Education Lanes main concept is to provide knowledge anytime and anywhere with motto to provide the best online management programs for lifelong learning. We have designed these programs mainly for working professional and also for those executives who are unable to join on campus courses. This program is also beneficial for those who want to get additional qualification or certification from renowned institutions. With our programs we help you to achieve and maximize their professional and personal potential. Our aim would be completed by providing high value and innovative programs which are best suit to the requirements of the learners, thus developing a resourceful and enriching learning experience provided in different types of delivery modes.

Our project management courses are offered in order of starting, shutting, controlling, arranging and executing the task of a team or group to achieve particular objectives and to meet the required achievement criteria. The required examination of Project Management is to complete and achieve the majority of the constraints and undertaking objectives. The essential imperatives are quality, time, extension and spending plan.

We are a one stop solution for those who are searching for Part time MBA program. And we do this in partnership with top class universities in India. To lessen the distance constraint we provide the facility of online classes to all our learners. In this way it is not required for them to join us at campus they can learn at their place. To get the best learning methodology at your place you can join our Executive Online MBA in India.

Features or our Executive Online MBA:

Live lectures from dedicated Faculty

Downloadable podcasts

Facilitated discussion forums

Interactive multimedia activities

Case studies

Online assessments and quizzes

Round the Clock Support

Awarded by Top Accredited Indian Universities

Easy learning mode via online classrooms

Learning Executive MBA Program through our online interactive platforms allows you to catch up when you need to, review the recorded classes, work at your own place and also assure you about you get all the benefits without any rigid timetable restriction. It is good to study our Part Time MBA Program from anywhere in the world, and in addition you will also feel the same campus educational experience. Through answer sessions, forums, regular questions and live classrooms, you can easily connect with your fellow students and lecturers.

About Education Lanes

Education Lanes is an initiative by well know leading name that is Tech Mahindra Group. We are working with the motto of anytime, anywhere learning. On virtual platforms we offer certificate programs for executives. Various types of learning benefits are associated with us. Get in touch with us for quality education.

http://www.educationlanes.com/

Contact us:

Delhi

Tech Mahindra Growth Factories Ltd

248, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase III

New Delhi – 110020

+91 8377831825