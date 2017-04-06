Nasogastric tube: A tube that is passed through the nose and down through the nasopharynx and esophagus into the stomach. Abbreviated NG tube. It is a flexible tube made of rubber or plastic, and it has bidirectional potential. It can be used to remove the contents of the stomach, including air, to decompress the stomach, or to remove small solid objects and fluid, such as poison, from the stomach. An NG tube can also be used to put substances into the stomach, and so it may be used to place nutrients directly into the stomach when a patient cannot take food or drink by mouth.
Access Full Report: http://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-nasogastric-tube-market-by-manufacturers-regions-type-16809.html
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Nasogastric Tube in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers
Andersen Products
Bard Medical
Bicakcilar
Degania Silicone
Guangdong Baihe Medical Technology
Pacific Hospital Supply
Rontis Medical
Request For Sample Report: http://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/16809/request-sample
Market Segment by Regions
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America, Middle East and Africa
Market Segment by Type
Levin tube
Sengstaken-Blakemore tube
Others
Market Segment by Application
Children Use
Adult Use
There are 13 Chapters to deeply display the global Nasogastric Tube market report.
Contact Us
Mark Stone
Sales Manager
Phone: (201) 465-4211
Email: sales@fiormarkets.com
Web: www.fiormarkets.com
Recent Comments