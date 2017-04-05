DecisionDatabases.com announces a new report “2017-2022 Global Top Countries Smart Parking System Market Report” added to its database. The report provides key statistics on the current state of the industry and other analytical data to understand the market.

This report studies Smart Parking System in Global market, especially in United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, India, Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil, Middle East and Africa.

The report focuses on the top Manufacturers in each country, covering

• 3M

• Amano Corporation

• Cubic Corporation

• Thales

• Kapsch TrafficCom AG

• Nortech Control Systems Limited

• Siemens

• Swarco AG

• Fujica

• Imtech

• Xerox Corporation

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type.

• On-Street

• Off-Street

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Smart Parking System in each application.

• Commercial Use

• Residential Use

• Government Use

• Others

Table of Contents – Snapshot

1 Market Overview

2 Global Sales, Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Manufacturers

3 Global Sales, Revenue (Value) by Countries, Type and Application (2012-2017)

4 Global Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

5 North America Sales, Revenue (Value) by Countries, Type and Application (2012-2017)

6 Latin America Sales, Revenue (Value) by Countries, Type and Application (2012-2017)

7 Europe Sales, Revenue (Value) by Countries, Type and Application (2012-2017)

8 Asia-Pacific Sales, Revenue (Value) by Countries, Type and Application (2012-2017)

9 Middle East and Africa Sales, Revenue (Value) by Countries, Type and Application (2012-2017)

10 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

11 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

14 Global Market Forecast (2017-2022)

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

