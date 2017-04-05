Latest industry research report on Global Lockout Tagout Equipment Market 2017:Industry Size, Shares, Growth, Trends, Insights, Demand and Analysis to 2022.
Lockout-tagout (LOTO) or lock and tag?is a safety procedure which is used in industry and research settings to ensure that dangerous machines are properly shut off and not able to be started up again prior to the completion of maintenance or servicing work.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Lockout Tagout Equipment in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Master Lock
Brady
Panduit
ABUS
Honeywell
American Lock
ESC Services
Castell
ZING Green Safety Products
Beijing TEHS
Accuform Manufacturing
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Electrical Equipment Lockouts
Valve Lockouts
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Energy & Power Industry
Machinery Industry
Petrochemical Industry
Chemical Industry
Other Industries
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Lockout Tagout Equipment market.
