Market Research Hub (MRH) has recently published a latest market study to its online portal, which is titled as “Telecommunication Services Global Industry Almanac-2017” This study offers professional analysis of the current state of Global Telecommunication Services Industry.

Global Telecommunication Services industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2012-16, and forecast to 2021). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global telecommunication services market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

– The telecommunication services market consists of the fixed line telecoms segment and the wireless telecommunication services segment.

– The fixed-line telecommunications segment is valued as the revenues obtained by operators for voice telephony and other non-voice information transmission using fixed lines (wirelines), rather than wireless systems. Only revenues from end-users are included, with revenues from other operators, as in wholesale transactions, excluded. Revenues from internet services and value-added services are included.

– The wireless telecommunications services segment is defined here as including cellular (mobile) phones, pagers, and any other wireless or cellular telecommunication service. Revenues are based on payments to operators of all of these services for subscriptions and usage.

– Market volumes for the telecommunication services market represent the total number of fixed-line telephones and mobile subscribers.

– All currency conversions were carried out at constant 2015 average annual exchange rates.

– The global telecommunication services market is forecast to generate total revenues of $1,194,143.2m in 2016, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -3.4% between 2012 and 2016.

– Market consumption volume is forecast to increase with a CAGR of 2.4% between 2012-2016, to reach a total of 8,538.1 million subscriptions in 2016.

– The decline in global market value was chiefly driven by the falling value of the European market, which lost around 22% of its overall value between 2012 and 2016.

Scope

– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global telecommunication services market

– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global telecommunication services market

– Leading company profiles reveal details of key telecommunication services market players global operations and financial performance

– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global telecommunication services market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Reasons to buy

– What was the size of the global telecommunication services market by value in 2016?

– What will be the size of the global telecommunication services market in 2021?

– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global telecommunication services market?

– How has the market performed over the last five years?

– Who are the top competitors in the global telecommunication services market?