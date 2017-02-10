Global Smartwatch Market 2016 by Manufacturers, Regions, Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Type and Application, Forecast to 2021
Smartwatch is an information processing device with the basic time function. The watch may communicate with external devices such as smart phones, sensors, and a wireless headset. Smartwatch often consists of two parts: Peripheral devices and software. Peripheral devices of Smartwatch may include camera, thermometer, accelerometer, altimeter, barometer, compass, GPS receiver, speaker and SDcard that is recognized as a mass storage device by a computer. Software may include Map display, scheduler, calculator, and various kinds of watch face.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Smartwatch in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers
Apple
Samsung
Sony
Motorola/Lenovo
LG
Pebble
Fitbit
Garmin
Withings
Polar
Asus
Huawei
ZTE
inWatch
Casio
TAG Heuer
TomTom
Qualcomm
Weloop
Pulsense
Geak
SmartQ
Hopu
Truly
Market Segment by Regions
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America, Middle East and Africa
Market Segment by Type
Apple Watch Kit
Android Wear
Tizen
Embedded OS
Market Segment by Applications
Personal Assistance
Medical and Health
Fitness
Personal Safety
Other
There are 13 Chapters to deeply display the global Smartwatch market report.
