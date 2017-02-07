Visitors to its booth at Learning Technologies in London raised five key issues with the digital learning content management business solutions producer, eXact learning solutions.

“Overall, the Learning Technologies event in London’s Olympia, attracted its usual crop of several thousand visitors – mostly from around Europe – and our records show that many of them visited the eXact learning solutions’ booth,” said Valerio Torda, the company’s managing director.

According to eXact learning solutions’ records, the five most frequently raised issues by visitors to the booth were:

• What features, functionality and business benefits does a learning content management system (LCMS) offer to users and learning administrators?

• How user-friendly is the eXact learning solutions’ authoring tool that is associated with its LCMS?

• How easily can the ‘look and feel’ of the LCMS be customised?

• How can learning content be ‘tagged’ within the LCMS for cataloguing and re-use?

• What is an LCMS – and how does it differ from a learning management system (LMS)?

“Having recently won some large contracts in the USA for the exact learning solutions’ LCMS, it’s interesting – and encouraging – to see the increase in interest in LCMSs on this other side of the Atlantic,” Valerio commented.

“The market in the USA needs no convincing of the value of an LCMS – especially in large firms, where there can be several LMSs employed in various parts of the organisation. It’s here that an LCMS can provide economies and efficiencies which impact positively on an organisation’s bottom line – as well as keeping that organisation’s workforce increasingly knowledgeable, skilled and competitive.

“From the evidence of those visiting the eXact learning solutions’ booth at the recent Learning Technologies event, it would seem that European organisations are waking up to these business and learning benefits – and, so, to the added value that an LCMS can bring them,” he said.