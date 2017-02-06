Hardwood Flooring Frisco | Nadine Floor Company | 469-666-4532

2930 Preston Rd Suite 860

Frisco, TX 75034

469-666-4532

Best Hardwood Flooring in Frisco

Nadine Floor Company is your perfect choice for all your hard flooring and remodeling projects. Our collection offers exceptional value, elegance, and high quality products for your home designs;Modern Designs, Eclectic or Traditional, We Have It All. Nadine Floor Company is where quality, honesty, and customer service come together, Experience the difference.

Services:

Flooring and Countertop Installation Services

Kitchen Remodeling

Granite Countertops

Bathroom Remodeling

Custom Design

Business Hours: Monday-Saturday 9:00am – 7:30 pm Sunday 12:00 – 6:00 pm

Payment Accepted: Cash, visa ,mastercard, american express, check