Palm Springs, CA, USA — Fusion Art (http://www.fusionartps.com) is pleased to announce it is now accepting entries for two new international online juried art competitions.

The 1st Annual “Colors” competition is open for submissions for an exhibition, which will be hosted on Fusion Art’s website during the month of March 2017.

For this open theme competition artists and photographers are encouraged to share their artistic vision using a concentration of color. One color or a multitude of colors meets the criteria for this competition.

Cash prizes will be awarded in two categories – “Traditional” Art and “Digital Art & Photography” and the Best in Show winners receive invitations to participate in Fusion Art’s group exhibition in Palm Springs, CA in 2017. The deadline to apply for “Colors” is February 25, 2017.

Fusion Art also invites submissions for its second quarterly group online exhibition. The theme for the exhibition is “Open”.

For this, no theme, also open competition, artists and photographers, worldwide, are encouraged to submit their best work in any subject matter using any of the accepted mediums. Both 2D and 3D art are acceptable for this competition.

Up to five winners in each category (Traditional Art, Digital Art & Photography, and 3-Dimensional Art) will be chosen to participate in a three month long online group exhibition starting on April 15, 2017. Artists will receive extensive worldwide marketing and promotion to make the art world aware of them and their work. The deadline to apply for “Open” is March 18, 2017.

For both competitions, the artwork can range from realism to surrealism to abstraction and artists and photographers, regardless of location or experience, are encouraged to submit.

Each month and quarter Fusion Art hosts uniquely themed art competitions and exhibitions. Both winners and finalists are provided with worldwide exposure, by having their work promoted through Fusion Art’s website, in 70+ press release announcements, email marketing, online event calendars, art news websites and through the gallery’s social media outlets. The gallery’s objective is to promote the artists, worldwide, to art professionals, gallerists, collectors and buyers.

Founded by Award winning artist, Chris Hoffman, Fusion Art was envisioned and formed out of a passion for art and the artists who create it. The website promotes and connects new, emerging and established artists with collectors and art enthusiasts, while offering the opportunity to participate in art competitions and experiences.

Artists who are interested in submitting their artwork for consideration should visit Fusion Art’s website for full competition guidelines: http://www.fusionartps.com.

