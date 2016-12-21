Revel in festivities with catchy tunes at Three dots and a Dash on December 24, 2016

Bangalore, December 21, 2016: With Christmas just around the corner it’s time to make merry at Three dots and a Dash. Come over and celebrate this festive season with DJ Centro who will be spinning some groovy tunes at Three dots and a Dash on December 24, 2016, 8 pm onwards. While you gorge on and sip on some lip-smacking cocktails and food, don’t forget to also shake a leg or two to some of the latest festive tracks on the charts.

DJ Centro is a popular DJ based out of Bangalore. He has been making his mark in the city since the last 4 years. His influence in electronic music has been mainly from hip-hop and trance mainly during his days in Boston. His approach to music is to experiment and mix new styles and to introduce his audience to new tracks thereby keeping them entertained thoroughly. He is a resident DJ at Three dots and a dash and has performed at various private and corporate events. DJ Centro likes to play deep, tech house and progressive house.

This season get ready to celebrate Christmas like never before as Three dots and a Dash introduces an exciting new food and tiki menu. Revel in festivities as ‘Tis the season to be jolly!

Come over and celebrate with fun, music and food only at Three dots and a Dash.

What: Christmas DJ Night

Name of the artist: DJ Centro

When: December 24, 2016

Time: 8.00 pm onwards

Where: Three Dots and a Dash, No. 840/1, 100 Feet Road, Metro Pillar 56 & 57, Indiranagar – Phone: 080 3951 5401