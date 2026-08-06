AFCD actions up patrols and enforcement operations versus unlawful feeding activities ***********************************************************************************

The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) has actually stepped up patrols and enforcement operations at Kam Shan Country Park, Lion Rock Country Park and other areas given that August 1, with a concentrate on combating unlawful feeding of monkeys and other wild animals, consisting of unlawful feeding by chauffeurs and guests in automobiles. In between August 1 and 4, AFCD officers released repaired charge notifications of $5,000 each to 2 individuals discovered unlawfully feeding monkeys near their lorries.

A spokesperson for the AFCD stated, “Human feeding of monkeys and other wild animals causes their populations to grow excessively, resulting in ecological imbalance and potentially increasing the risk of disease transmission. Human feeding also alters the natural behaviour of wild animals. Through frequent contact with humans, some monkeys have lost their natural fear of humans and may become aggressive, proactively snatching plastic bags or food from people and causing injury. In addition, some animals are attracted by the food and congregate near residential areas, causing various nuisance problems. The food remnants left by feeders and animal droppings also foul public places and pose public health problems.”

The freshly changed Wild Animals Protection Ordinance (Cap. 170) entered into result on August 1, 2024. The optimum charge for unlawful feeding of wild animals and feral pigeons has actually been increased to a fine of $100,000 and jail time for one year, and a repaired charge of $5,000 has actually been presented.

From August 1, 2024 to August 4, 2026, the AFCD provided an overall of 81 repaired charge notifications for unlawful feeding of monkeys. Individually, 12 cases were prosecuted by summons, 10 of which led to convictions, with fines varying from $2,500 to $10,500, while the staying 2 cases are waiting for trial. About 40 percent of the abovementioned set charge and summons cases included chauffeurs, travelers or people unlawfully feeding monkeys near their automobiles.

The AFCD has actually set up AI CCTV systems at 2 parking area in Kam Shan Country Park. These systems can efficiently recognize unlawful feeding activities, thus helping the AFCD in organizing enforcement actions. From the trial operation of the AI CCTV systems from early 2024 to August 4, 2026, there have actually been 13 effective prosecution cases, with 2 other cases still under examination.

The AFCD will continue to reinforce partnership with numerous stakeholders to bring out varied promotion and education activities, distributing the newest details to the public of various age groups, consisting of information about the feeding restriction and associated charges, as well as the unfavorable effects of feeding wild animals and feral pigeons. The AFCD has actually introduced a series of projects themed “All for No Feeding”consisting of marketing and brief video broadcasts on different platforms, sharing instructional details through social networks, establishing academic cubicles, showing banners at feeding blackspots, and sending out personnel to schools, senior centres and real estate estates to arrange talks and workshops.

The general public might report any thought unlawful feeding activities by calling 1823.