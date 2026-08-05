Hong Kong – Child passes away from influenza infection

Kid passes away from influenza infection ***********************************

The Centre for Health Protection (CHP) of the Department of Health revealed the other day (August 3) an extreme case of influenza A infection including a seven-year-old young boy. The client died today (August 4).

This is the very first deadly case of paediatric influenza infection in Hong Kong this year. The CHP advised members of the general public that as Hong Kong has actually gone into the influenza season, it is anticipated the level of influenza activity to stay high in the coming weeks. Members of the general public ought to preserve stringent individual and ecological health. High-risk people, such as kids, senior, and those with underlying health problems or individuals who are immunocompromised, need to use a surgical mask when utilizing public transportation or staying in congested locations. The health condition of kids with influenza can degrade quickly. Moms and dads should pay very close attention to their condition, and go to a mishap and emergency situation department instantly if the kid’s condition weakens with signs such as shortness of breath, wheezing, blue lips, chest discomfort, confusion, a consistent fever or convulsions.

Members of the general public might describe the CHP’s COVID-19 & & Flu Express and Seasonal Influenza Webpage for the current details.