Hong Kong – Scam alert related to banks

Scam alert related to banks ***************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority:

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) wishes to alert members of the public to the press release issued by the bank listed below relating to fraudulent websites, internet banking login screens, phishing emails or other scams, which has been reported to the HKMA. Hyperlink to the press release is available on the HKMA website.



Bank Type of scam Chiyu Banking Corporation Limited Fraudulent website and internet banking login screen

The HKMA wishes to remind the public that banks will not send SMS or emails with embedded hyperlinks which direct them to the banks’ websites to carry out transactions. They will not ask customers for sensitive information, such as login passwords or one-time password, by phone, email or SMS (including via embedded hyperlinks).

Anyone who has provided his or her personal information, or who has conducted any financial transactions, through or in response to the scams concerned, should contact the relevant bank with the information provided in the corresponding press release, and report the matter to the Crime Wing Information Centre of the Hong Kong Police Force at 2860 5012.