Japan – Sharp to Exhibit at the “40th Annual Small Satellite Conference” in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S.A.

Sharp to Exhibit at the “40th Annual Small Satellite Conference” in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S.A.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, August 4, 2026 – (JCN Newswire) – Sharp Corporation will exhibit at the 40th Annual Small Satellite Conference, to be held in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S.A., from August 23 to 26, 2026. The conference is an international event that brings together experts from space agencies, companies, and research institutions around the world involved in the small satellite sector. In addition to technical presentations, the event features exhibitions and business meetings. At the Japan Booth, organized by Japan Space Systems, Sharp will showcase space solar cells designed for the growing Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite market.

Main Exhibits

1. Film-Sheet Type

This type features a sheet structure in which solar cells are encapsulated with a thin film, providing both lightweight characteristics and the flexibility required for installation on curved surfaces. The technology was used on the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), which successfully achieved a high-precision lunar landing in January 2024. Following the landing, the solar cells continued supplying power required for communications with Earth for several months, demonstrating proven reliability under harsh operating conditions.

2. Glass-Covered Cell Type

This exhibit features a Coverglass Integrated Cell (CIC) structure in which cover glass is bonded directly to each cell. Leveraging Sharp’s proprietary interconnect technology, the CIC structure has been realized while maintaining the thin form factor characteristic of thin-film compound solar cells. In addition to delivering high efficiency and low weight, the technology has been recognized for its stable performance in satellite panels and has been selected for use in the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)’s Martian Moons eXploration (MMX) mission, scheduled for launch in fiscal 2026. A model with the same structure as the thin-film compound solar cells planned for installation on the MMX spacecraft will be displayed.

Exhibit Location: Salt Palace Convention Center, Japan Booth #513

About Sharp

For more than 110 years, Sharp Corporation has been developing pioneering, worldâ€‘first and industry-first products and technologies primarily in electronics. Based on its business creed “Sincerity and Creativity” the company has established its corporate slogan “In step with your future.” and aims to create New Cultures through innovative products and services in every aspect of how people live and work.

For more information, please visit: https://global.sharp/

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