Innefu Labs Launches Sarvagata AI: Sovereign Agentic AI Built for Sensitive Environments Where Data can’t Leave the Room

India, Aug. 3 —

NEW DELHI, INDIA – Innefu Labs, India’s leading artificial intelligence company in the space of National Security and creator of indigenous platforms and multi-modal fusion systems currently deployed across defence, intelligence, law enforcement, revenue intelligence, and large enterprise clients, launched Sarvagata AI, a sovereign, on-premise Agentic AI platform built for organisations where sensitive data cannot leave the building.

Designed for defence establishments, law enforcement agencies, revenue intelligence units, and large enterprises, Sarvagata AI is not a conventional AI assistant. It is an autonomous intelligence infrastructure. One that thinks, plans, and takes action, entirely within the secure boundaries of an organisation’s own environment.

“The most powerful AI tools in the world have, until now, been inaccessible to the organisations that need them most. Not because the technology wasn’t good enough, but because it required something these organisations simply cannot give: their data. Sarvagata AI was built to change that equation permanently.” – Tarun Wig, Co-Founder and CEO, Innefu Labs

The Intelligence Gap That Sarvagata AI Was Built to Close

Across every sector that Sarvagata serves, the challenge is the same. Organisations sit on data powerful enough to transform how their most critical work gets done, but cannot hand that data to any public AI system. The result is that the most consequential decisions in the country, investigations, intelligence assessments, financial crime detection, continue to rely on manual processes that were never designed for the volume or complexity of the problems they face today.

Defence commands process all-source intelligence from SIGINT, HUMINT, satellite imagery, field reports, etc. in formats and languages that outpace what any analytical team can handle manually. Law enforcement agencies build chargesheets from hundreds of evidence items, track case dates across national databases, and profile criminal networks. Financial intelligence units face thousands of transactions, complex money trails, and alert volumes that no team can review comprehensively.

In every case, the data exists. The intelligence exists. The answers exist. They are simply buried under a volume and complexity that manual processes were never built to handle.

What Sarvagata AI Is

Sarvagata AI is Innefu Labs’ sovereign, self-contained Agentic AI in a box platform that delivers advanced AI capabilities entirely on-premise, with no cloud dependency, no data leaving the organisation’s boundary, and full air-gap support. Deployed as a ruggedised hardware-software stack, it brings natural language Q&A, document summarisation, multilingual OCR, generative AI, video analytics, speech-to-text, and OSINT processing into classified environments including forward operating bases, naval vessels, and secure intelligence facilities.

Coordinated AI agents autonomously interpret intent, decompose complex tasks, and orchestrate multiple AI capabilities across text, image, audio, and video, all within the organisation’s own infrastructure. Built on a modular microservices architecture with end-to-end encryption, role-based access controls, and domain-specific model fine-tuning support, Sarvagata ensures complete sovereignty at every layer: compute, data, model, and output.

Applications Across India’s Most Critical Sectors

Defence and Intelligence: For defence establishments and intelligence agencies operating in classified, air-gapped environments, Sarvagata AI delivers what no cloud platform can. Agents ingest field reports, intercepts, and multi-source intelligence simultaneously, producing complete situation reports in minutes. Logistics agents predict supply and equipment requirements for forward units before shortfalls occur. Infrastructure monitoring agents continuously analyse satellite and field data, detecting changes in critical border areas and surfacing adversary signals before they translate into operational action.

Law Enforcement: For Indian police forces, Sarvagata AI addresses the documentation burden that keeps officers at their desks when they are needed in the field. Agents correlate evidence across FIRs, witness statements, call records, and forensic reports to generate court-ready chargesheet drafts with the correct legal sections applied. A second agent, assigned the role of defence counsel, stress-tests every argument before it reaches court. Criminal profiling agents unify CCTNS, NCRB, and case diary data, matching suspects through facial recognition and mapping associate networks in seconds. Predictive policing agents generate crime heatmaps and deployment recommendations, shifting law enforcement from reactive response to strategic positioning.

Financial and Revenue Intelligence: For financial intelligence and revenue agencies, Sarvagata AI operates at the intersection of volume and precision. Agents read filings, cross-reference income data, GST returns, and transaction records simultaneously, surfacing every discrepancy automatically in clean, structured format. When a money trail needs to be followed, agents trace transactions across accounts, entities, and jurisdictions, mapping exactly how money moved and through which hands. Integrated with Innefu’s deep web intelligence capability, hawala networks, cryptocurrency trails, and underground financial communications are monitored continuously, surfacing intelligence no manual investigation could reach at scale.

Built for Every Workflow. Limitless in Scope.

What makes Sarvagata AI fundamentally different from any other platform is not any single capability. It is the architecture that makes any capability possible.

Agents can be assigned any role, any persona, any domain expertise, and built to collaborate in teams that plan, execute, validate, and deliver across any workflow an organisation runs. The platform arrives as a complete, plug-and-play hardware-software stack, operational from day one.

Through MCP server integration, Sarvagata’s capabilities extend to any tool or API. Through its integration with Innefu’s broader intelligence platforms, it becomes a unified operational intelligence layer across every data type an organisation works with. Learn more about Sarvagata AI .

About Innefu Labs

Founded in 2010, Innefu is an AI-driven company providing cutting edge Data Analytics and Information Security solutions to National Security agencies. The company was started with a clear focus to carry out Deep Tech innovation and develop products which can capture the global market and be the cornerstone of the economy of the country.

With more than 100+ installations across Indian Subcontinent, Middle East and South East Asia, the company is today a de-facto leader in developing and deploying AI for National and Cyber Security. The company with its own range of products serves a diverse client base including Intelligence organizations, Law Enforcement Agencies, Financial Intelligence Units, BFSI as well as top Fortune 500 companies.

For more information, visit www.innefu.com .