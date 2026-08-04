Mitsubishi Motors to Deliver Multi-Terrain Performance and Refined Ride Comfort with its All-New Pajero Cross-Country SUV

Ladder Frame (illustrative image)

TOKYO, August 4, 2026 – (JCN Newswire) – Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced that its all-new Pajero cross-country SUV, set for its world premiere this autumn, will deliver authentic off-road capability that enables safe, secure driving across a wide range of weather and road conditions, while also offering a refined, comfortable ride.

The all-new Pajero adopts a highly robust and durable ladder frame, together with a suspension system engineered to deliver high road-holding performance. This combination provides exceptional off-road capability, even over rough terrain with large bumps and significant impacts. At the same time, it delivers refined on-road comfort by suppressing unwanted body movement and vibration on rough or uneven roads, helping to ease strain over long distances and ensure comfort for everyone on board.

Taking its performance to an even higher level is Mitsubishi Motors’ Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC) technology, an integrated vehicle dynamics control system that optimizes handling, off-road capability and stability across diverse driving scenarios.

On the dedicated website for the all-new Pajero, Mitsubishi Motors has released new visual content presented under the title “The Pajero* is ready to write its next chapter.” Highlighting the suspension system that supports the model’s all-around driving performance, the content is designed to invite drivers to embrace new challenges and set out on new adventures.

Special website for the all-new Pajero:

https://www.mitsubishi-motors.co.jp/global/en/lineup/pajero/teaser/(Open in a new window)

* Known as the Montero in some markets



Topic: Press release summary