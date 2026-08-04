Hong Kong – Assessment Committee for the Funding Scheme to Support Transitional Housing Projects by Non-government Organisations convenes meeting (with photo)

Assessment Committee for the Funding Scheme to Support Transitional Housing Projects by Non-government Organisations convenes meeting (with photo) ******************************************************************************************



A meeting of the Assessment Committee for the Funding Scheme to Support Transitional Housing Projects by Non-government Organisations, chaired by the Under Secretary for Housing, Mr Victor Tai, was convened this afternoon (August 4).

The Assessment Committee agreed to subsidise the development of the transitional housing (TH) project at the former Hong Kong Taoist Association Wun Tsuen School at Upper Ngau Tau Kok Estate in Kwun Tong by the Christian Family Service Centre. With a total funding of $66.55 million, the project is expected to provide 121 units.

As at end of July 2026, over 21 150 TH units have been put into service. TH will supplement Light Public Housing (LPH) to provide temporary accommodation to eligible applicants in need of adequate housing. Eligible TH applicants include Category A tenants (i.e. persons/families having been waiting for traditional public rental housing (PRH) for not less than three years; families with newborns and having been waiting for traditional PRH for not less than two years); Category B tenants (i.e. persons/families of other categories); and Category C tenants (i.e. residents of subdivided units (SDUs) affected by alteration works in SDUs, or future enforcement actions under the Basic Housing Unit (BHU) regime, who have been assessed to have an urgent need for temporary rehousing). TH and LPH, coupled with the current-term Government’s ongoing efforts to substantially increase the supply of public housing, have enabled us to tackle the long-standing issues of substandard SDUs through the implementation of the BHU regime.