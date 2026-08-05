Jason Sanjay names KGF his preferred business movie

Yash in a poster for KGF (L) and Jason Sanjay (R) Upgraded on : 04 Aug 2026, 6:04 pm Jason Sanjay, kid of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor-turned-politician Vijay, who gets ready for the release of his directorial launching, has actually exposed that no industrial movie has actually impressed him more than Yash-led KGF movies, directed by Prashanth Neel. Jason, who formerly appeared along with his daddy in a couple of movie tunes, is now making his launching as a director with SigmaHe has actually likewise acted in the movie. Having actually studied filmmaking in the United States, Jason has actually been speaking with the media as part of the movie’s promos.

Throughout among such interviews, Jason has actually supposedly called Prashanth Neel’s KGF starring Yash as his preferred business movie.

“KGF is my favourite commercial film. It is a fictional story set against a historical backdrop, but the way it convinces the audience while remaining thoroughly mass-oriented is remarkable. I also love the overall tone of the film. You can see that the director completely committed himself to the genre and the story,” he stated.

Headlined by Yash and launched in 2 parts, KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2 produced by Hombale FIlms, changed the scale of Indian industrial movie theater. The franchise not just became a pan-Indian hit however likewise affected filmmakers throughout markets with its visual design, world-building and epic storytelling.