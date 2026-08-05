Home Books Actor-entrepreneur Suraj Seetharaman: We typically error battle for success
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04 Aug 2026, 5:58 pm
Movie theater, in numerous methods, is everything about goal. A goal to be effective, well-known, and, naturally, wield enormous influence over others who are a couple of actions behind you in the exact same race. That is why the dream merchants in movie theater offer the tale of battle, and the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel. The expansion of the web and social media has actually guaranteed battle does not have the very same currency any longer. In a field where gain access to is still whatever, the opportunities to access have actually altered. In such a circumstance, actor-entrepreneurs have actually determined a method to sustain their enthusiasm without being strained by battle. One such skill is Suraj Seetharaman, a star with a filmography that consists of Shankar-Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2“Cinema has actually offered us lots of motivating stories about determination, however in some cases we error battle itself for success. Having a hard time does not instantly make somebody deserving, simply as having a simpler course does not make their accomplishments any less significant,” states Suraj, who is waiting for the release of the JioHotstar series, Love Always
Excerpts:
Q
You are a business owner, star, writer … Which identity feels most individual
A
They really do not appear like various identities to me. They are various expressions of the very same fixation I have: People. What makes them thrilled, disappointed, enthusiastic, upset, or scared? As a business owner, I take a look at individuals’s issues, aggravations, and aspirations, and attempt to construct services around them. As a star or writer, I check out those very same feelings and attempt to bring them alive in a manner that makes an audience feel something real.
Q
Both these occupations require you to have an amazing tolerance for unpredictability?
A
When you establish this tolerance, it ends up being less about balance and more about how you get your highs for that specific day.
Running a start-up is a little more foreseeable since developing something is within your control. As a star, the unpredictability is exceptionally high. The “What next” concern can genuinely eliminate your spirit if you do not have a method to handle it.
Q
What is that technique that keeps you going?
A
Concentrate on what’s within my control. It might be about exercising, dancing, or discovering something brand-new like parkour. Other days it’s producing content or finding methods to end up being a much better star. I can’t manage when the next chance comes, however I can manage whether I’m more ready when it does. You require a sort of fanatical faith in the future, since that is what offers you strength in the present.
Q
This battle is frequently romanticised in movie theater …
A
What actually matters is what you finish with the obstacles you deal with.
In my own journey, there have actually been obstacles in both service and acting. I value them due to the fact that they required me to find out, adjust and end up being more resistant. If those lessons had actually come without the challenge, I would have happily taken that path.
Q
Now, the brand-new path to movie theater is social networks. It might have opened doors for aiming stars, however has it likewise developed impractical expectations about over night success?
A
I ‘d be lying if I stated social networks does not matter. I’ve absolutely lost out on chances due to the fact that I didn’t have sufficient fans, even when I felt I had the abilities and the try to find the function. For the longest time, I nearly villainised social networks. I felt it had actually made appeal more crucial than skill. Over time, I understood that grumbling about it wasn’t going to alter anything. This is merely part of how the market works today. If you see me developing content today, it’s not due to the fact that I unexpectedly fell in love with social media. It’s due to the fact that I’ve accepted that it belongs to the task.
Q
Is there any other belief that you have grown out of over the years?
A
When I began, I believed success had a timeline. I keep in mind believing, “If I keep striving, it’ll most likely take a couple of years.” In 2020, I had a string of jobs lined up and really felt like I had actually gotten here. And after that COVID occurred. Practically overnight, whatever came to a dead stop.
That experience altered the method I think of success. Today, I do not think it takes a set variety of years. It takes nevertheless long it takes, and I’m really at peace with that.
My task isn’t to choose the timeline. My task is to keep appearing and standing firm for as long as it takes.
Q
As somebody who comprehends both commerce and imagination, do you believe the movie market today is run more by enthusiasm or by company?
A
Filmmaking is among the couple of markets where art and commerce need to exist together every day. If you focus just on making fantastic movie theater without adequate business discipline, jobs overshoot on time and spending plan, financier self-confidence drops, and ultimately less great stories get made. If you lean too far in the other instructions, you may end up with a movie that’s ideal on paper, however does not have soul on screen.
The very best movie theater takes place when imagination and commerce regard each other.
Today, filmmakers have access to much better information and a much deeper understanding of what resonates with audiences. The difficulty is to utilize that info as a guide, not as a formula. Information can inform us what audiences have actually liked. It can’t inform us what they’ll fall for next. That’s where imagination still needs to lead.
I hope the market continues approaching a location where innovative impulse leads the procedure, and company allows it. Neither need to control the other.
Q
In this journey, who have been your motivations?
A
I matured enjoying Rajini sir and Kamal sir. From Rajini sir, I found out that a normal individual can desire accomplish amazing things. To me, that’s a story of extraordinary hope. From Kamal sir, I appreciate the ruthless pursuit of quality – the continuous desire to improve, be much better, and do much better.
Another huge impact has actually been our Chief Minister, Vijay. From dealing with extreme ridicule in his early years to gradually progressing as a star, dancer and entertainer, I appreciate his steady self-belief and grit. He never ever let other individuals’s viewpoints specify his journey.
I likewise need to discuss Shah Rukh Khan. He developed the concept of “King Khan” long before the world completely welcomed it. He had the conviction to think in that vision before anybody else did. From him, I’ve discovered that in some cases you have to be your own most significant fan, your own cheerleader and keep thinking, particularly when the outcomes have not captured up with the effort.
Taking a look at it now, I believe I’ve taken a little lesson from each of them that I attempt to bring with me, whether I’m developing a service or pursuing movie theater.
Q
I understand it might not be what you wish to hear … But what next?
A
I’m actually anticipating Love Always launching on JioHotstar this October. It was a terrific experience dealing with the series, and I’m thrilled for audiences to lastly enjoy it. Apart from that, I’m dealing with something at the crossway of AI and filmmaking, which is an area that I discover extremely interesting.