Ewan McGregor on his The End of Oak Street co-star: I’ve constantly wished to deal with Annie

Upgraded on : 04 Aug 2026, 5:40 pm

With star Ewan McGregor’s Completion of Oak Street set for a release on August 14, he shares his experience dealing with the director and the cast. Stating that he constantly wished to deal with Anne Hathaway, states, “I’ve always wanted to work with Annie. I’ve enjoyed her work over the years, and as soon as I heard she was doing this, I wanted the character and script.” He likewise goes on to broaden on their characters, Greg and Denise, including that their intricacy made acting enjoyable. “She is very real and honest, and fearless in terms of tackling the damage in Greg and Denise’s marriage. You can see that they love each other, and there are moments in their survival story where it’s fueled purely by that love. The complexity of all that was really fun to do.”

Speaking about the other co-stars Maisy Stella and Christian Convery, he says working with both was exciting, calling Maisy an “sincere entertainer” and Christian a “extremely clever kid and an excellent star.” He goes on to share that the film will be a convergence of family and dinosaur action. “As much as the dinosaur action is going to be extraordinary and crazy, I believe if you didn’t have a credible household at the heart of it that you appreciated, it would not matter a lot.”