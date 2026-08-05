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Director Mahesh Kumar: Audience can anticipate a lot more home entertainment in Ayogya 2

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From L to R: Producer Munegowda, a poster for Ayogya 2, director Mahesh Kumar

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04 Aug 2026, 6:21 pm

Follows up frequently get here while the success of the initial is still fresh. Mahesh Kumar selected the opposite path. 8 years after Ayogya struck home with audiences, the director is going back to the world that presented him as a filmmaker with Ayogya 2produced by M Mune Gowda under the SVC Productions banner. The movie, which reunites Sathish Ninasam and Rachita Ram, has music by Arjun Janya, discussions by Masthi, cinematography by Vishwajith Rao, and modifying by Suresh Arumugam.

“When you have delivered a blockbuster, the thought of a sequel is always there,” states Mahesh, including, “But Ayogya was still playing on television, and people were still talking about its songs. I wanted all of that to settle first. Audiences should first move away from the first film. That’s what creates excitement for the second. Otherwise, they keep comparing both films instead of watching the sequel with a fresh mind.”

This wait likewise brought another difficulty. “When your first film becomes a hit, expectations double for the sequel. I needed a producer who understood that responsibility. It took some time before I found Munegowda.”

Ayogya worked since of its funny, feelings, and chartbuster music; Mahesh isn’t seeking to alter that formula. He wishes to develop on it. “Entertainment was one of the biggest strengths of Ayogya. The songs played a huge role in helping the film connect. Since this is a continuation, I wanted to retain those elements while making them bigger. We’ve also got a very good album from Arjun Janya. Audiences can expect even more entertainment this time.”

Similar to the very first movie, the setting plays a vital part in the follow up. “There are still panchayat kattes. Village politics still exists. The only difference is that people now travel in more cars. Otherwise, people haven’t changed much. Even though villages now have concrete roads, I recreated mud roads in parts of the film because I wanted that old flavour,” States the filmmaker, who guarantees crowd-pleasing minutes in this instalment.

Reuniting the initial cast was similarly crucial for the credibility of the follow up. Sathish Ninasam, Rachita Ram, Ravi Shankar, Giri Shivanna and Shivaraj KR Pete return, together with a couple of brand-new additions. “I felt half the job was done once the original cast came back. They already understood the world of Ayogya, and that helped me bring the vision I had in mind.”

Music, too, includes expectations. Mahesh remembers a discussion with author Arjun Janya that assisted him take a look at the follow up in a different way. “Arjun Janya told me you can’t expect the music of Mungaru Male again in Gaalipata. Every successful album has its own identity. Our effort was never to recreate the old songs but to give Ayogya 2 its own musical identity.”

Mahesh thinks town stories naturally accommodate every aspect of mainstream movie theater. “Ayogya 2 gives room for entertainment, emotions, action and comedy. Everything audiences expect from a complete commercial entertainer fits into this setting.”

Manufacturer Munegowda comprehends that follows up can be unforeseeable, and paradoxically, he had not seen Ayogya when Mahesh initially approached him. “I knew about the Ayogya songs because they had become chartbusters, but I watched the film only after discussions about producing the sequel began. What impressed me was the humour and entertainment. I believe a good story naturally becomes a good entertainer, and that’s the kind of cinema I want to produce under my banner,” states Munegowda, who explains that the original’s tradition made him back the follow up without excessive consideration. “I’m confident Ayogya 2 has everything audiences expect from a wholesome entertainer. Comedy has never gone out of fashion. Generation after generation, people have embraced films that make them laugh, and I believe this film will continue that tradition.”

Depending on the audience’s reaction to Ayogya 2the manufacturer wishes to develop a franchise out of Ayogya “I’d like this franchise to continue under our banner for as long as audiences keep supporting it,” he signs off.

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