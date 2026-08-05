Director Mahesh Kumar: Audience can anticipate a lot more home entertainment in Ayogya 2

From L to R: Producer Munegowda, a poster for Ayogya 2, director Mahesh Kumar Upgraded on : 04 Aug 2026, 6:21 pm Follows up frequently get here while the success of the initial is still fresh. Mahesh Kumar selected the opposite path. 8 years after Ayogya struck home with audiences, the director is going back to the world that presented him as a filmmaker with Ayogya 2produced by M Mune Gowda under the SVC Productions banner. The movie, which reunites Sathish Ninasam and Rachita Ram, has music by Arjun Janya, discussions by Masthi, cinematography by Vishwajith Rao, and modifying by Suresh Arumugam. “When you have delivered a blockbuster, the thought of a sequel is always there,” states Mahesh, including, “But Ayogya was still playing on television, and people were still talking about its songs. I wanted all of that to settle first. Audiences should first move away from the first film. That’s what creates excitement for the second. Otherwise, they keep comparing both films instead of watching the sequel with a fresh mind.”

This wait likewise brought another difficulty. “When your first film becomes a hit, expectations double for the sequel. I needed a producer who understood that responsibility. It took some time before I found Munegowda.”

Ayogya worked since of its funny, feelings, and chartbuster music; Mahesh isn’t seeking to alter that formula. He wishes to develop on it. “Entertainment was one of the biggest strengths of Ayogya. The songs played a huge role in helping the film connect. Since this is a continuation, I wanted to retain those elements while making them bigger. We’ve also got a very good album from Arjun Janya. Audiences can expect even more entertainment this time.”

Similar to the very first movie, the setting plays a vital part in the follow up. “There are still panchayat kattes. Village politics still exists. The only difference is that people now travel in more cars. Otherwise, people haven’t changed much. Even though villages now have concrete roads, I recreated mud roads in parts of the film because I wanted that old flavour,” States the filmmaker, who guarantees crowd-pleasing minutes in this instalment.