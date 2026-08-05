Business Japan – Fujitsu, Monash and CSIRO reinforce Australia-Japan quantum collaboration By Editor - 88

Australian scientists and trainees will access to innovative quantum computing innovation under a Memorandum of Understanding in between international digital change leader, Fujitsu, Monash University, and Australia’s nationwide science company, CSIRO. The cooperation intends to speed up the advancement of useful quantum applications, reinforce Australia’s quantum ability and assistance develop a competent labor force prepared for the emerging quantum economy. It likewise supports the freshly tattooed Memorandum of Cooperation in between Australia and Japan on quantum science, innovation and development, showing the growing tactical significance of quantum innovations to both nations. Quantum computing has the prospective to assist fix a few of the world’s most complicated difficulties by allowing faster and more effective analysis of specific kinds of issues than is possible with standard computing. Future applications might support locations such as cyber security, health care, decarbonisation and environment science. The partnership combines Fujitsu’s sophisticated quantum innovation and facilities, Monash University’s research study and education knowledge, and CSIRO’s used science ability. As part of the partnership, scientists and trainees from Monash and CSIRO will get to Fujitsu’s quantum systems and simulators in Japan to support research study in innovative computing, quantum software application and emerging quantum applications. The organisations will likewise check out chances to develop a shared quantum research study and education center based at Monash University’s Faculty of Information Technology, producing a centerpiece for collective research study, training and market engagement.

Peter Grassi, Chief Executive Officer of Fujitsu in Oceania, stated:

“By bringing together Fujitsu’s leading quantum technologies, Monash University’s research excellence and CSIRO’s applied science expertise, we’re creating new opportunities to accelerate innovation, develop future talent and translate quantum breakthroughs into real-world outcomes.” “As a company with deep Japanese heritage and over half a century supporting organisations in Australia, Fujitsu is uniquely positioned to help connect the strengths of both countries’ quantum ecosystems. “This partnership will deepen research study and development links in between Australia and Japan while broadening access to innovative quantum innovations and know-how to assist resolve society’s most complicated obstacles.”

Dr. Katja Digweed, CSIRO Technology Director, stated:

“This ingenious partnership can assist speed up the advancement of innovative quantum computing innovations in Australia.” “Connecting deep clinical ability with the ideal software application and algorithms can bring quantum computing closer to useful usage in locations like cybersecurity, health, and environment science. Together we can construct the abilities, facilities and collaborations throughout research study and market, and in between Australia and Japan.”

Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research and Enterprise) and Senior Vice-President Professor Robyn Ward stated the partnership would reinforce Australia’s capability to equate quantum research study into innovations that benefit society. “Universities have a responsibility not only to create new knowledge, but to ensure it reaches the people and communities who stand to benefit from it,” Professor Ward said.” “This effort shows Monash’s dedication to research study that provides long lasting worth, developing an environment where discovery, education and translation come together to create brand-new chances for Australia and beyond.” “Quantum computing represents a chance for continual research study financial investment to produce extensive advantages for future generations.”

Constructing a path from research study to real-world effect

The partnership concentrates on 3 essential top priorities:

1. Establishing useful quantum applications

The organisations will interact to establish and evaluate brand-new quantum computing approaches that might assist attend to complicated clinical and market difficulties. This consists of research study into quantum optimisation, artificial intelligence and advanced simulation innovations.

2. Structure Australia’s future quantum labor force

Trainees will acquire hands-on experience with innovative quantum innovations through brand-new mentor efforts, research study tasks and industry-connected knowing chances, assisting prepare the next generation of Australian quantum professionals.

3. Reinforcing Australia’s quantum research study ability

The organisations will check out a shared vision for a future research study and education center at Monash University, supplying a platform for partnership in between scientists, trainees and market.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu’s function is to make the world more sustainable by developing rely on society through development. As the digital improvement partner of option for consumers around the world, our 100,000 workers work to solve a few of the best difficulties dealing with humankind. Our variety of services and services make use of 5 essential innovations: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we combine to provide sustainability improvement. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported combined profits of 3.5 trillion yen (US$ 23 billion) for the ended March 31, 2026 and stays the leading digital services business in Japan by market share. Discover more: global.fujitsu

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