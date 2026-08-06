Viola Davis has actually been contributed to Ascent 19659002 19459009 Upgraded on 19659003: < time datetime= 19459003 title = > 05 Aug 2026, 4:05 pm 19659005 19459009 Viola Davis, whose last function was G20 19659007, has actually signed to be a part of an approaching thriller series, 19659008 Climb John Logan is developing and showrunning the series, with Paramount Television Studios producing. Makers of the Paramount + series state that it is embeded in the 19459006 Davis is set to play an elite business fixer, Catriona Vail, who requires to weaponise her callous abilities for billion-dollar customers when risk hides around her separated child. The series is set to start production in Los Angeles in 2027. 19659011 19459009 The four-time Emmy-nominated star is understood for her efficiencies in 19659012 How to Get Away With Murder, Fences, Doubt, Ma Rainey’s Block Bottom, 19659013 and The Help 19659016 Climb 19659017 marks the 2nd television series for author Logan, after 19659018 Cent Dreadful 19659019 and its spinoff 19659020 Cent Dreadful: City of Angels His significant works consist of Gladiator 19659023 (2000 ), 19659024 Star Trek: Nemesis 19659025 (2002 ), 19659026 The Aviator (2004 ), Skyfall (2012 ), 19659030 Spectre 19659031 (2015 ), and the current hit movie 19659032 Michael 19659033