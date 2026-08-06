Books

Business Suriya’s Vishwanath And Sons trailer to be out on this date By Editor - 44

Upgraded on : < time datetime ="2026-08-05T16:04:29.371Z" title ="2026-08-05 16:04"> 05 Aug 2026, 4:04 pm With release slated for August 14, Vishwanath And Sonstrailer is set to be revealed on August 7. The makers made the statement on Wednesday. The movie includes Suriya playing an upscale single dad, whose much-younger staff member, played by Mamitha Baiju, falls for. The movie is anticipated to check out psychological styles like intergenerational love. Starring along with Radikaa Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon, in her very first Tamil movie in about 25 years after her previous look in Kamal Haasan starrer Aalavandhan (2001 ). The remainder of the cast consists of Nasser, Sudha, Raghu Babu, Sunil Reddy, Bhavani Sri, Viva Harsha, Kaali Venkat, George Maryan, Hyper Aadhi, Srija Ravi, Sarvadaman Banerjee, Mathew Varghese, Kalyani Natarajan, Karate Karthik, and Master Charvik.

Suriya, last seen in RJ Balaji’s Karuppuup next will likewise be seen in his 47th movie directed by Jithu Madhavan. The movie likewise stars Nazriya and Naslen. Mamitha, on the other hand, was last seen in Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay starrer Jana NayaganShe will next be seen in Nivin Pauly’s Bethlehem Kudumba UnitHer approaching movies consist of Irandu Vaanam

The movie is produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively. It exists by Srikara Studios. Apart from GV Prakash, its technical group consists of cinematographer Nimish Ravi, editor Navin Nooli, and production designer Banglan.