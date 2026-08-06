Prateek Kuhad 19459011 Prateek Kuhad (on Facebook) 19459009 Upgraded on 19659003: 05 Aug 2026, 4:03 pm Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad has actually been revealed to make his acting launching with Doobna 19659007 The approaching musical drama will be directed by Dar Gai, who has actually directed video for Prateek’s ‘ 19459019 cold/mess 19459022 and’ 19459019 Kasoor. 19659008 Dar is producing Doobna 19659010 together with Dheer Momaya under Jugaad banner, with Sanjay M Sharma and Milan Chakraborty producing under the Marginal Entertainment banner, with Abhi Kanakadandila who produces under the D36 banner. The above pointed out individuals have actually jointly composed the story for the movie, reported Range 19659011 19459009 In Doobna , Prateek will play Tarush, who is an indie artist who gets captured in the clutches of the criminal owner of a record label. 19659014 Prateek is understood for songs like’ 19459019 Co2 19459022 and’ 19459019 Kasoor 19459022, and has actually added to soundtracks for movies like Baar Dekho (2016) and Ajeeb Daastaans (2021 ). His newest album, entitled 19459019 Moon Chamber , was launched in July. The album includes 14 tracks, and remains in the pop category. 19659019