Morningstar Raises CIMC Group’s H-share Fair Value to HK$ 10.27, Assigns a 4-Star Quantitative Rating

Morningstar, the distinguished worldwide ranking firm, just recently launched its most current quantitative equity research study report on China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. (02039. HK), raising the business’s reasonable worth price quote to HK$ 10.27 per share and designating it a 4-star ranking. According to the report, since 30 July 2026, CIMC Group’s H-shares were trading at a roughly 25% discount rate to reasonable worth, highlighting the stock’s assessment appeal.

The report keeps in mind that the business’s evaluation metrics are an essential chauffeur behind the upward modification in reasonable worth. CIMC Group’s book worth yield stands at 107.1%, positioning it in the leading 30% amongst worldwide market peers, with the marketplace rate trading low relative to the business’s book worth equity– the core reasoning underpinning the case for assessment healing. At the exact same time, the business’s EBITDA interest protection ratio stands at 2.1, likewise ranks in the leading 30% within the industrials sector, showing a balance sheet efficient in supplying assistance.

Beyond the findings of the Morningstar report, current public disclosures from the business indicates a variety of favorable advancements on both the shareholder-return and functional fronts.

In regards to investor returns, CIMC Group has actually continued to step up its efforts. Following the conclusion of a massive share repurchases in 2025, in July 2026, CIMC Group’s board when again introduced a brand-new round of H-share repurchases, preparing to utilize no greater than HK$ 173 million to bought H-shares. This continual buyback activity echoes Morningstar’s “underestimated” evaluation, and sends out a clear signal to the marketplace that managementconsiders the existing share rate to be underestimated.

On the functional side, the overseas engineering sector is becoming an essential revenue development engine. In Q1 2026, CIMC Raffles protected US$ 750 million in freshly efficient agreements, marking its effective entry into the VLCC (Very Large Crude Carrier) building market. Moving into Q2, CIMC Raffles won orders for 2 extra 7,000-CEU dual-fuel LNG vehicle providers, along with orders for 4 +6 live fish providers. In June 2026, CIMC Raffles attained a historical turning point by winning the complete EPCIC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation, and Commissioning) agreement for the Greater PAJ FPSO (Floating Production, Storage and Offloading system) job in Angola– the very first time a Chinese shipbuilder has actually protected a full-chain newbuild FPSO task of this kind, offering a strong stockpile to support incomes over the next 3 to 5 years. In container production, the order book stays complete, with production arranged through completion of Q3. In addition, emerging companies such as modular information centers are likewise experiencing quick development.

With succeeding developments in high-end overseas engineering production, a continual healing in container company momentum, and enhanced by the expert recommendation of Morningstar’s most current HK$ 10.27 reasonable worth price quote and 4-star quantitative star ranking, the medium-to-long-term financial investment case for CIMC Group’s H-shares is bring in restored attention from worldwide financiers.



Subject: Press release summary