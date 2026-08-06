JCB reveals the current status of carbon neutrality

TOKYO, Aug 5, 2026 – (JCN Newswire) –JCB Co., Ltd., Japan’s only worldwide payment brand name, is reinforcing its efforts towards carbon neutrality to add to the advancement of a sustainable society. We reveal the decrease rate of JCB’s own greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions for FY2025. Objectives and efforts towards carbon neutrality Because the adoption of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change* 1efforts to minimize greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions have actually advanced worldwide. JCB is working to lower its own GHG emissions on a worldwide basis through changing to CO2-free electrical energy and carrying out energy-saving procedures in its workplaces. On June 1, 2022, JCB revealed the following GHG emission decrease objectives. [GHG emission reduction goals]

No. Objective 1 Lower GHG emissions by more than 50% in FY2022 compared to FY2013* 2Accomplished in FY2022. 2 Minimize GHG emissions by more than 80% in FY2025 compared to FY2013* 2Accomplished in FY2025. 3 Go for net-zero GHG emissions in FY2030.

* 1 International arrangement on GHG emission decrease embraced at the 21st session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP21).

* 2 Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions of JCB, its combined subsidiaries, and JCBI subsidiaries represented utilizing the equity approach.

GHG emission decrease status in FY2025

JCB’s own GHG emissions in FY2025 reduced by 82.4% compared to FY2013, attaining the FY2025 decrease target. This was driven by the continued and broadened efforts to change to CO2-free electrical power and carry out energy-saving procedures in its workplaces. JCB will continue to pursue accomplishing net-zero GHG emissions in FY2030.

Significant energy-saving steps in workplaces

Presenting LED lighting, continuing to update structure devices, such as air-conditioning systems, and enhancing air-conditioning operating hours.

JCB Co., Ltd. Head Office (Tokyo) JCB International(Europe)Ltd.

European Head Office( London )

Efforts adding to the decrease of GHG emissions

JCB is likewise working to decrease ecological effect connected to its organization activities, in addition to decreasing its own GHG emissions. One such effort in Japan is the issuance of biomass cards.

Issuance of biomass cards in Japan

In reaction to growing ecological awareness and client need for environmentally-conscious items, JCB Gold/Biomass Cards, partly made from plant-derived products called biomass, have actually been provided in Japan given that July 2023. Ever since, JCB has actually increased the variety of qualified cards in Japan, and the cumulative variety of biomass cards released in Japan reached roughly 500,000 cards since completion of June in 2026.

JCB’s biomass cards utilize around 25% plant-derived biomass products by weight. Given that plants soak up CO2 as they grow, the cards help in reducing GHG emissions by around 3.9 grams per card* 3 compared to traditional cards made from petroleum-derived products. Making use of biomass products likewise adds to decreasing using limited resources, such as petroleum.

Examples of JCB’s Biomass Cards provided in Japan (Left: JCB Gold, Right: JCB Card S)

JCB will continue to promote environmentally-conscious efforts, consisting of releasing biomass cards and going paperless for consumer files, such as payment declarations, consequently adding to the awareness of a sustainable society.

* 3 The GHG emission decrease result is an approximated per-card worth based upon a contrast with standard cards made from petroleum-derived products.

About JCB

JCB is a significant international payment brand name and a leading charge card provider and acquirer in Japan. JCB released its card organization in Japan in 1961 and started broadening worldwide in 1981. Its approval network consists of about 72 million merchants all over the world. JCB Cards are now released generally in Asian nations and areas, with more than 181 million cardmembers. As part of its worldwide development method, JCB has actually formed alliances with numerous leading banks and banks internationally to increase its merchant protection and cardmember base. As a detailed payment option supplier, JCB dedicates to offering responsive and premium product and services to all consumers worldwide. For additional information, please see: www.global.jcb/en/

Contact

Anna Takeda

Business Communications

Tel: +81 -3 -5778 -8353

Email: [email protected]



Subject: Press release summary