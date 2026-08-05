Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs seizes live soft-shell turtles, turtle and crocodile meat of suspected scheduled endangered species (with photo)

Hong Kong Customs seizes live soft-shell turtles, turtle and crocodile meat of suspected scheduled endangered species (with photo) ******************************************************************************************



Hong Kong Customs yesterday (August 4) seized three live soft-shell turtles, one live turtle and about 18 kilograms of crocodile meat of suspected endangered species at the Shenzhen Bay Control Point, with a total estimated market value of about $5,900.

Through risk assessment, Customs yesterday intercepted an incoming private car at the control point. After inspection, Customs officers found the live soft-shell turtles, a live turtle and crocodile meat of suspected scheduled endangered species contained in nylon bags inside a foam box from the car. The seizures were handed over to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department for follow-up actions.

Under the Protection of Endangered Species of Animals and Plants Ordinance (Cap. 586), any person importing, exporting, or possessing specimens of endangered species not in accordance with the Ordinance commits an offence and will be liable to a maximum fine of $10 million and imprisonment for 10 years upon conviction with the specimens forfeited.

Members of the public may report any suspected smuggling activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 182 8080 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk) or online form (eform.cefs.gov.hk/form/ced002).