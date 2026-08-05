Duet director Sheetal Menon: Finding best partners is essential

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03 Aug 2026, 1:28 pm
Dueta brief movie starring Sidhant Gupta, is a grief-ridden musical set throughout the including isolation of the COVID-19 lockdown. The movie, which is star and model-turned-director Sheetal Menon’s sophomore directorial endeavor, focuses on an artist living alone in an airy home, searching for a tune while coming to grips with the loss of a liked one. The movie is claustrophobic, activating sometimes, however likewise cathartic. A single, calming tune in the dark silence of self-important unhappiness.
In a discussion with Sheetal, we discuss what made her make this movie, selecting Sidhant Gupta for the main function, her innovative partnership with spouse and director Bejoy Nambiar, and more.
Excerpts:
Q
What triggered the concept for the movie?