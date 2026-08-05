Duet director Sheetal Menon: Finding best partners is essential

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Q Brief movies are difficult to make, harder to market. In your viewpoint, what is the most significant issue a brief movie director deals with?

A

It’s whatever, right from the start. What is crucial is to discover the ideal partners and after that, because the budget plan is so low, you need to rely a lot on favours. In India, there is very little of a community for brief movies. The only path to put it out are celebrations, which too is such a battle. Which celebrations to opt for? And when that is done, which platform to display it on?

Q Both you and your spouse Bejoy Nambiar are filmmakers. He is likewise acting as a manufacturer on DuetHow would you explain this imaginative cooperation?

A

Bejoy’s entire life has to do with living and breathing movies and stories, I do not believe I am so devoted or consumed (chuckles. We do talk about movies we like and we do not like however I believe we link more on music. We do tend to talk about more about a specific piece of music which spoke with both people.