John Mayer Reflects on Bob Weir Playing His Final Dead & Company: ‘His Ultimate Act of Defiance’

Guitar player states Weir’s persistence on playing 3 nights was amidst his health fight “among the best acts of heroism I will ever see in my life time”

Dead & Company carries out throughout the 60th Anniversary event of the Grateful Dead on August 3, 2025 in San Francisco, California. Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Sipa USA/AP[19659003]John Mayer celebrated the 1 year anniversary of Dead & & Company’s programs at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park– the last time late guitar player Bob Weir carried out onstage.

The 3 nights remained in event of the Grateful Dead’s 60th anniversary, and included surprise looks that consisted of Grahame Lesh (boy of the late bassist Phil Lesh), Sturgill Simpson, Trey Anastasio, and more.

“Today marks a year considering that Dead & & Company played our last of 3 programs in Golden Gate Park assisting to commemorate 60 years of Grateful Dead,” Mayer composed on Instagram. “It would likewise end up being Bob Weir’s last look onstage. I wished to take a minute to show you simply how extraordinary those performances truly were.”

He continued, “Bobby’s persistence on standing on that phase in the middle of an intricate health fight to carry out 9 hours of music over 3 nights was among the best acts of heroism I will ever see in my life time. I viewed him avoid every standard concern of performers– ego, shallow pride, vanity, among others– and sing his tunes with pure heart and grit. He transcended his physical restrictions by neglecting them.”

“Bobby Weir, ever the contrarian, put down his supreme act of defiance; he was going to play these programs on his terms,” he included. “He might have discussed his scenario in one online post, and the crowd would have raised him like a huge wave approximately splendor. Fuck that. That wasn’t Bobby. Offer the cards. By the end of Sunday night, we ‘d developed as lots of musical triggers as we ever had more than a 3 night run. What he needed to conquer in order to pull that off will not ever be totally understood to anybody.”

Dead & & Company’s San Francisco run, which occurred after their 2nd residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, took place throughout the days Between, a week of remembrance that honors Jerry Garcia’s birthday (Aug. 1) and the day he passed away in 1995 (Aug. 9). In March 2025, Weir took a seat withWandererin what would be his last significant interview; he passed away in January 2026 at 78. “I tend to consider death as the last and finest benefit for a life well-lived,” he stated.

Mayer concluded his post with a wholehearted sendoff. “The male you enjoyed, whose music has actually offered a more extensive inner life to all of us, never ever pulled back,” he composed. “In his last programs, after 60 years, he measured up to every step of an individual he had actually ever represented. It’s a master class of a life lesson, and I’ll take it with me permanently.”

From Wanderer United States.