The wait simply got much shorter, and the enjoyment simply doubled up as Emraan Hashmi and Vishesh Bhatt revealed that the trailer of Awarapan 2 to get here on August 6, 2026. Throughout a live interaction, Emraan Hashmi and Vishesh Bhatt addressed a few of the most awaited concerns about Awarapan 2 and made the date statement.

Awarapan 2 trailer to launch on 6th August, Emraan Hashmi and Vishesh Bhatt

Awarapan 2 restores Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit together with Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, Aniruddh Rawal and Atul Kumar. The emotional music of Awarapan 2 is made up by numerous artists, consisting of Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Mallik, and Akhil Sachdeva.

Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films present Awarapan 2a Vishesh Bhatt Production. Produced by Vishesh Bhatt, directed by Nitin Kakkar and composed by Bilal Siddiqui. Awarapan 2 releases in movie theaters worldwide on 14th August 2026.

Check Out: Emraan Hashmi’s brand-new appearance exposed as Awarapan 2 makers bring back ‘Tera Mera Rishta’

More Pages: Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection

Tags: Akhil Sachdeva, Amaal Mallik, Aniruddh Rawal, Atul Kumar, Awarapan 2, Bilal Siddiqui, Disha Patani, Emraan Hashmi, Jeet Gannguli, Mithoon, Mukesh Bhatt, News, Nitin Kakkar, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Trailer, Vijayant Kohli, Vishesh Films

< h2 alt ="Bollywood News - Live Updates" title ="Bollywood News - Live Updates"> BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Capture us for newest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies upgrade, Box workplace collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and remain upgraded with newest hindi motion pictures just on Bollywood Hungama.