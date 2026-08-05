Salman Khan is all set to resume deal with his upcoming action performer with director Vamshi Paidipally, tentatively entitled SVC63as the movie prepares for a substantial six-week shooting schedule in Mumbai. While the job has actually just recently remained in the spotlight due to reports surrounding the star’s reimbursement, the focus has actually now moved back to production as recording is set up to start on August 6.

Salman Khan to start 6-week Mumbai strive Vamshi Paidipally’s SVC63

The upcoming schedule will occur in Goregaon and is anticipated to be among the movie’s most substantial shooting stages. According to a source, the group has actually lined up 3 massive action series in addition to a number of scenes including huge crowds. The schedule was initially prepared to be shot in Hyderabad, the makers later on chose to move it to Mumbai to much better accommodate the production requirements.

A source shared, “The makers had actually at first prepared to perform the schedule in Hyderabad, however it was relocated to Mumbai. This leg is greatly depending on crowd work, with scenes including numerous junior artistes. The action group has actually prepared massive series, and the crowd motion in them is as crucial as Salman’s stunts. Nayanthara is anticipated to sign up with the system in a couple of weeks.”

The movie’s action parts are anticipated to include fancy choreography, with the motion of numerous junior artistes playing an important function together with Salman Khan’s high-octane stunt series. Starlet Nayanthara, who stars opposite Salman in SVC63is most likely to sign up with the shoot after a couple of weeks.

Contributing to the cast, star Rahul Dev has actually formally come on board to play among the movie’s villains. He is anticipated to start shooting along with Salman Khan throughout this Mumbai schedule.

Director Vamshi Paidipally is intending to finish SVC63 well ahead of its scheduled Eid 2027 theatrical release. Salman Khan is likewise preparing for the return of the truth program Bigg Boss 20 which is anticipated to premiere in September, making the coming months loaded with both movie and tv dedications for the super star.

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