Star Yashpal Sharma has actually required to social networks to commemorate veteran star Pradeep Rawat following his death. Supposedly, the star was coping blood cancer, nevertheless, there has actually been no main verification of the very same, up until now.

Ghajini and Lagaan popularity Pradeep Rawat dies, co-star Yashpal Sharma verifies

In a sincere post shared on his main Instagram account, Sharma, who co-starred along with Rawat in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Oscar-nominated movie Lagaan (2001 ), revealed deep grief over the loss of his buddy and coworker. While main information concerning the cause of death have actually not yet been launched by his household, coworkers have actually started sharing acknowledgements and commemorating his enormous four-decade tradition.

This story is establishing. Updates will be supplied as main declarations or validated info appeared.

Pradeep Rawat initially entered into the nationwide spotlight playing Ashwatthama in B.R. Chopra’s landmark series Mahabharat. Later on, he went on to star in classics like Agneepath (1990 ), Sarfarosh (1999 ), and Lagaan (2001 ). He shot to superstardom playing the double title function in the initial 2005 Tamil hit Ghajini and repeated the renowned character opposite Aamir Khan in the 2008 Hindi hit of the exact same name.

Check Out: Salman Khan REACTS greatly to Pradeep Rawat’s claims: “The day I fulfill him, I’ll ask him, ‘Main tere pe kab gussa hua?’!”; likewise discusses Udit Narayan’s kissing episode

More Pages: Ghajini Box Office Collection, Ghajini Movie Review

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