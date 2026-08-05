Star Madhuri Dixit has actually offered an industrial workplace in Mumbai’s Andheri West for Rs 4.85 crores, almost 18 years after buying the residential or commercial property for Rs 52.5 lakhs. According to home registration files accessed by CRE Matrix, the deal shows a gratitude of around 824 percent in the home’s worth for many years.

Madhuri Dixit offers Mumbai workplace for Rs 4.85 crores after purchasing it for Rs 52.5 lakhs in 2008: Report

The sale deed was signed up on June 23, 2026.

Home offered to Frames Production Company

According to the registration files, the industrial workplace has actually been acquired by Frames Production Company Private Limited.

The home is located on the 4th flooring of Morya Landmark-II Premises Co-operative Society Ltd in Oshiwara, off Link Road in Andheri West. It has a carpet location of 1,594.24 square feet and consists of 3 automobile parking areas.

The deal brought in a stamp responsibility of Rs 29.10 lakhs.

The files reveal that Madhuri Dixit had actually gotten the exact same workplace under an arrangement dated May 14, 2008, for Rs 52.5 lakhs.

Based upon the current sale worth of Rs 4.85 crores, the industrial residential or commercial property has actually valued by almost 824 percent, highlighting the long-lasting development in Mumbai’s industrial property market.

Current Lower Parel lease

The sale comes simply months after Madhuri Dixit participated in another business property deal.

In March 2026, the star rented a business workplace in Mumbai’s Lower Parel for a duration of 5 years, according to files examined by Square Yards.

The workplace lies at One Lodha Place and has a carpet location of 731 square feet. The lease arrangement consists of one vehicle parking area.

The files mention that the lease brings an overall rental worth of Rs 2.81 crores over 5 years. The regular monthly lease starts at Rs 4.25 lakhs for the very first year and boosts by 5 percent to Rs 4.46 lakhs in the 2nd year. The arrangement likewise included a down payment of Rs 17 lakhs, together with stamp task of Rs 72,600 and registration charges of Rs 1,000.

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