SCOOP: Allu Arjun’s Raaka might launch in 2 parts; Atlee checking out significant modification to Rs. 800 crore legendary

Allu Arjun and Atlee’s extremely expected Raaka appears to be following the course of DhurandharAccording to sources connected with the task, the makers are checking out the possibility of splitting the upcoming magnum opus into 2 parts due to its extensive story.

SCOOP: Allu Arjun’s Raaka might launch in 2 parts; Atlee checking out significant modification to Rs. 800 crore impressive

“Raaka has been in production for more than a year now, and the footage shot so far has grown far beyond what can realistically be accommodated within a conventional three-hour runtime. With at least four months of filming still pending, it has become practically impossible to fit the complete narrative into one film,” a source connected with the task informed Bollywood Hungama “However, the makers have not yet locked in the two-part concept, as Atlee is still exploring how the story might best be structured, and a definitive decision will be taken only after shooting wraps.”

Sources state Allu and the other cast members have total faith in Atlee’s vision to provide the most significant phenomenon possible and are offering him the time needed to recognize the task’s enthusiastic scope. Allu is thought to have actually devoted his dates through December before he completely dives into Lokesh Kanagaraj’s superhero movie early next year. The primary production of this massive, VFX-heavy pan-India movie is anticipated to continue till the very first quarter of 2027, with the makers targeting an around the world theatrical release in the latter half of 2027.

Sun Pictures, which is producing the movie on a shocking spending plan of Rs. 800 crore, is stated to be promoting a two-part format; nevertheless, the last call rests with Atlee. The manufacturers are arguing that the split would not just provide higher innovative flexibility to inform the story as Atlee has actually visualized it however would likewise enhance its monetary practicality, lowering the healing pressure connected with the movie. The technique is not without threat, as the success of the 2nd part depends greatly on the audience’s action to the very first movie.

A comparable technique was just recently embraced by Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh’s DhurandharThe movie was at first expected to be a single, action-heavy espionage thriller however was later on divided into 2 parts simply a couple of months before its release after the makers understood that its almost 7 hours of video might not be warranted within a basic three-hour movie. Backed by Jio Studios, the gamble settled handsomely, and the movie ended up being an authentic historical hit, with both instalments jointly making Rs. 2,004 crore web in India and Rs. 3,203 crore internationally.

Raaka is being placed as a visual phenomenon that presses the borders of Indian movie theater through sophisticated visual results and high-concept world-building. Atlee is stated to be leaving no stone unturned to provide an unforgettable theatrical experience. Anchored by a star-studded pan-India ensemble that consists of Deepika Padukone, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, and Janhvi Kapoor along with Allu Arjun, the task is forming up to be among the most enthusiastic theatrical occasions of 2027.

Check Out: Deepika Padukone pulls night shifts non-stop to complete Raaka before maternity leave: Report

More Pages: Raaka Box Office Collection

< h2 alt ="Bollywood News - Live Updates" title ="Bollywood News - Live Updates"> BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Capture us for most current Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies upgrade, Box workplace collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and remain upgraded with newest hindi films just on Bollywood Hungama.