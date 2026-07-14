17 C
London
Tuesday, July 14, 2026
Subscribe
Home Books Unique|Prashanth: ‘I will prepare a Jeans reunion with Aishwarya Rai and Shankar...

Unique|Prashanth: ‘I will prepare a Jeans reunion with Aishwarya Rai and Shankar quickly …’

By
Editor
-
0
25

Upgraded on

:

13 Jul 2026, 11:22 am

Star Prashanth, among Tamil movie theater’s most captivating stars, is as soon as again winning over the web. The star has actually ended up being the centre of a social networks pattern after his evergreen tunes’Anbe Anbe’,’Kadhal Kaditham’ and’Hai Rabba’ were just recently recreated in the 4th season of Dance Jodi Dance

Looking like a judge on the Zee Tamil truth program, Dance Jodi Dance season 4, Prashanth took audiences on a sentimental journey by recreating’Kadhal Kaditham’ from his 1999 hit Jodi with his co-star Simran. The duo’s efficiency, recreating the precious tune almost 3 years after its release, has actually given that gone viral throughout social networks. On the very same program, the Andhagan star likewise danced with star Sneha to’Anbe Anbe’ from Shankar’s Denims (1998 ). Sneha is among the judges on the truth program.

Speaking specifically to Movie theater Express about the restored appeal of his tunes, Prashanth stated, “I am elated to find Gen Z and Gen Alpha cherishing these timeless songs. I am glad that it has become a trend on social media.”

The renewal started even before the tv efficiencies. An advertising video from 1998 including a young Prashanth together with director Shankar and co-star Aishwarya Rai throughout the promos of Denims had actually currently gone viral on social networks, presenting a brand-new generation to the star’s screen existence.

With Denims finishing 28 years this year, fans have actually been wishing for a reunion including Prashanth, Aishwarya Rai and Shankar, particularly after current sentimental reunions such as that of Ramarajan and Kanaka, who came together 37 years after KarakattakkaranWhen asked if such a reunion might take place, Prashanth informed Movie theater Express “We haven’t thought about it yet. But I will definitely initiate a plan for a reunion.”

On the expert front, Prashanth was last seen in The best of All Timestarring Vijay, and most just recently headlined Andhagan along with Simran. He is presently aiming for Ranjan– The Advocatedirected by his daddy, veteran filmmaker-actor Thiagarajan. The group behind Andhagan will reunite for Ranjanwhich marks the acting launching of Priyanka Rajakumaran, child of star Devayani, and Hari, child of manufacturer S Kadiresan of Five Star Creations. With music by National Award winning author GV Prakash Kumar, the movie likewise takes pride in a big cast that includes Sathyaraj to name a few.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Ranveer Singh to start shooting Pralay next month; to take paternity leave after 2nd kid’s birth: Report

Books 0
Star Ranveer Singh is apparently set to...

Odyssey 101: A Crash Course in Homer’s Epic, From Greek Mythology to Modern Pop Culture

Books 0
Almost 2700 years after it was composed, Homer's legendary...

Ranbir Kapoor purchases 25 acres of land near Pune for Rs 16.42 crores

Books 0
Ranbir Kapoor has actually included another significant...

Popular

Ranveer Singh to start shooting Pralay next month; to take paternity leave after 2nd kid’s birth: Report

Books 0
Star Ranveer Singh is apparently set to...

Odyssey 101: A Crash Course in Homer’s Epic, From Greek Mythology to Modern Pop Culture

Books 0
Almost 2700 years after it was composed, Homer's legendary...

Ranbir Kapoor purchases 25 acres of land near Pune for Rs 16.42 crores

Books 0
Ranbir Kapoor has actually included another significant...

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here