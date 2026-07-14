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Business Unique|Prashanth: ‘I will prepare a Jeans reunion with Aishwarya Rai and Shankar quickly …’ By Editor - 25

Upgraded on : 13 Jul 2026, 11:22 am Star Prashanth, among Tamil movie theater’s most captivating stars, is as soon as again winning over the web. The star has actually ended up being the centre of a social networks pattern after his evergreen tunes’Anbe Anbe’,’Kadhal Kaditham’ and’Hai Rabba’ were just recently recreated in the 4th season of Dance Jodi Dance Looking like a judge on the Zee Tamil truth program, Dance Jodi Dance season 4, Prashanth took audiences on a sentimental journey by recreating’Kadhal Kaditham’ from his 1999 hit Jodi with his co-star Simran. The duo’s efficiency, recreating the precious tune almost 3 years after its release, has actually given that gone viral throughout social networks. On the very same program, the Andhagan star likewise danced with star Sneha to’Anbe Anbe’ from Shankar’s Denims (1998 ). Sneha is among the judges on the truth program.

Speaking specifically to Movie theater Express about the restored appeal of his tunes, Prashanth stated, “I am elated to find Gen Z and Gen Alpha cherishing these timeless songs. I am glad that it has become a trend on social media.”

The renewal started even before the tv efficiencies. An advertising video from 1998 including a young Prashanth together with director Shankar and co-star Aishwarya Rai throughout the promos of Denims had actually currently gone viral on social networks, presenting a brand-new generation to the star’s screen existence.