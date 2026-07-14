Unique|Prashanth: ‘I will prepare a Jeans reunion with Aishwarya Rai and Shankar quickly …’

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13 Jul 2026, 11:22 am
Star Prashanth, among Tamil movie theater’s most captivating stars, is as soon as again winning over the web. The star has actually ended up being the centre of a social networks pattern after his evergreen tunes’Anbe Anbe’,’Kadhal Kaditham’ and’Hai Rabba’ were just recently recreated in the 4th season of Dance Jodi Dance
Looking like a judge on the Zee Tamil truth program, Dance Jodi Dance season 4, Prashanth took audiences on a sentimental journey by recreating’Kadhal Kaditham’ from his 1999 hit Jodi with his co-star Simran. The duo’s efficiency, recreating the precious tune almost 3 years after its release, has actually given that gone viral throughout social networks. On the very same program, the Andhagan star likewise danced with star Sneha to’Anbe Anbe’ from Shankar’s Denims (1998 ). Sneha is among the judges on the truth program.