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Business Imtiaz Ali’s child Ida Ali gets engaged to veteran partner Krish Agrawal By Editor - 25

Ida Ali and Krish Agrawal Upgraded on : 13 Jul 2026, 10:49 am Ida Ali, child of filmmaker Imtiaz Ali just recently required to her social networks page to reveal the news of her engagement to her long time partner Krish Agrawal. On July 12, Ida shared a video where Krish might be seen proposing to her with a diamond ring, besides sharing a couple of more pictures in a different post from the celebration. “01/07/26 11 pm Ytresand,” Ida captioned the post. Imtiaz Ali did not make any post on his account, he did share a news post reporting incorrect age of Ida, including the caption, “25-year-old. please.” Lots of noteworthy movie figures like Ahsaas Channa, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Khushi Kapoor, Aaliyah Kashyap, Orry, Sanjana Sanghi, and numerous others praised the couple in the remarks area under Ida’s post. Ida, who likewise runs a popular podcast on YouTube together with Kareema Berry, entitled ‘Why Are The Curtains Blue?,’ was just recently seen in a blink-and-miss cameo look in Imtiaz Ali’s most current release Main Vaapas Aaungawhich has actually now become a surprise hit at package workplace. She likewise played a bit part in Thai Massage (2022 ), the OTT series produced by Imtiaz.

Furthermore, following in her daddy’s steps, Ida has actually directed brief movies like Life (2017 ), Maya (2018 ), Uljhe Hue (2022) and The Other Woman (2022) in the previous couple of years.

In an old interview with ETimes, Imtiaz had actually stated about Ida, “Ida and I have actually been working together given that the time she was born, that’s since she has actually been addicted to stories and has actually required me to inform her one story every night when I utilized to put her to sleep. Every story I’ve made, particularly from Tamasha and even before that, she would be listening to them while in your house, and after that more actively offering concepts, responses, and feedback.”