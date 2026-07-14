Imtiaz Ali’s child Ida Ali gets engaged to veteran partner Krish Agrawal

Ida Ali and Krish Agrawal
Upgraded on
:
13 Jul 2026, 10:49 am
Ida Ali, child of filmmaker Imtiaz Ali just recently required to her social networks page to reveal the news of her engagement to her long time partner Krish Agrawal.
On July 12, Ida shared a video where Krish might be seen proposing to her with a diamond ring, besides sharing a couple of more pictures in a different post from the celebration. “01/07/26 11 pm Ytresand,” Ida captioned the post. Imtiaz Ali did not make any post on his account, he did share a news post reporting incorrect age of Ida, including the caption, “25-year-old. please.”
Lots of noteworthy movie figures like Ahsaas Channa, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Khushi Kapoor, Aaliyah Kashyap, Orry, Sanjana Sanghi, and numerous others praised the couple in the remarks area under Ida’s post.
Ida, who likewise runs a popular podcast on YouTube together with Kareema Berry, entitled ‘Why Are The Curtains Blue?,’ was just recently seen in a blink-and-miss cameo look in Imtiaz Ali’s most current release Main Vaapas Aaungawhich has actually now become a surprise hit at package workplace. She likewise played a bit part in Thai Massage (2022 ), the OTT series produced by Imtiaz.