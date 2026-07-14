Rashmika shares hidden image of Vijay Deverakonda from Ranabaali, states ‘I hope they do not make me erase this too’

Rashmika Mandanna has actually provided fans a fresh glance into Ranabaaliher approaching duration action drama with Vijay Deverakonda, by sharing a behind-the-scenes still from the movie’s sets. The star’s post rapidly got attention, not just for the image however likewise for her spirited caption hinting that she might have exposed more than she was expected to.
Sharing a still including Vijay Deverakonda in an extreme minute from the movie, Rashmika composed that she wasn’t sure whether she was “even allowed” to publish the image. “I just hope they don’t ask me to delete this post like they have a few times before,” she composed, before applauding the group’s efforts. Calling Ranabaali “something truly spectacular”the star included that she was excitedly waiting to experience its world on the cinema. Vijaya Deverakonda then reacted with his typical eccentric action by calling his partner, “cutie”
Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram stories
Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaalireunites Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna after Geetha Govindamand Dear ComradeSet versus the background of British guideline in between 1854 and 1878, the pan-Indian duration action drama is stated to draw motivation from genuine historic occasions in 19th-century Rayalaseema and follows the journey of a famous warrior battling colonial injustice.
Rashmika plays Jayamma, while Vijay essays the titular function of Ranabaali. The cast likewise consists of The Mummystar Arnold Vosloo, who plays the British officer Sir Theodore Hector. The movie marks Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika’s very first together as couple.
Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, with T-Series providing the movie, Ranabaalimarks Vijay Deverakonda’s 2nd partnership with Rahul Sankrityan after TaxiwaalaThe movie includes music by author duo Ajay-Atul, cinematography by Nirav Shah and modifying by Karthika Srinivas R. It is slated for an around the world theatrical release on September 11 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.