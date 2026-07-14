Rashmika shares hidden image of Vijay Deverakonda from Ranabaali, states ‘I hope they do not make me erase this too’

Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda in Ranabaali

Rashmika Mandanna has actually provided fans a fresh glance into Ranabaaliher approaching duration action drama with Vijay Deverakonda, by sharing a behind-the-scenes still from the movie’s sets. The star’s post rapidly got attention, not just for the image however likewise for her spirited caption hinting that she might have exposed more than she was expected to.

Sharing a still including Vijay Deverakonda in an extreme minute from the movie, Rashmika composed that she wasn’t sure whether she was “even allowed” to publish the image. “I just hope they don’t ask me to delete this post like they have a few times before,” she composed, before applauding the group’s efforts. Calling Ranabaali “something truly spectacular”the star included that she was excitedly waiting to experience its world on the cinema. Vijaya Deverakonda then reacted with his typical eccentric action by calling his partner, “cutie”