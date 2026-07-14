Sairaab star Rohit Chandel admitted after being apprehended under POCSO Act, expose cops authorities

Tv star Rohit Chandel, presently seen in the Star Plus reveal Sairaab, has actually been jailed by the Mumbai Police in connection with a supposed case of stalking and harassment including a small. The action was started under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, together with appropriate arrangements of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Sairaab star Rohit Chandel admitted after being detained under POCSO Act, expose cops authorities

According to the grievance submitted by the 16-year-old lady, the supposed event occurred on July 5 near her property structure in Mumbai. The plaintiff declared that Rohit faced her, followed her, started an argument, verbally bugged her and later on physically attacked her. Based upon the grievance, the Ghatkopar Police apprehended the star and signed up a case under the POCSO Act. He has actually likewise been reserved under Section 115( 2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), together with Section 78 of the BNS, which refers to stalking.

According to a report by The Times of India, Senior Police Inspector Vitthal Laxman Aardekar of Ghatkopar Police Station validated that the star was produced before a court following his arrest, after which he was remanded to judicial custody. Discussing the case, the policeman stated, “He was stalking. He remains in judicial custody. It depends upon the court for how long it will be for. Rohit didn’t reject it. He admitted that he utilized to go to satisfy her. The woman is a small. They were co-actors. She stated he was pressurising her. He remains in Dahisar, and he would take a trip to Ghatkopar. He would call her, regardless of her obstructing him.”

The examination is presently underway, and the cops are continuing to analyze the claims based upon the grievance and other readily available proof. Currently, no declaration has actually been provided by Rohit Chandel or his agents concerning the allegations.

The case has actually drawn attention within the tv market, especially since it includes a small and has actually been signed up under the strict arrangements of the POCSO Act. Additional advancements are anticipated as the matter continues through the legal procedure. The court will identify the period of the star’s judicial custody, while the cops continue their examination into the claims.

Check out: television star Rohit Chandel jailed under POCSO Act over harassment claims

Tags: Arrest, Indian Television, Judicial Custody, Minor, Mumbai Police, News, POCSO, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences, Rohit Chandel, Sairaab, Serial, Star Plus, Television, TELEVISION

< h2 alt ="Bollywood News - Live Updates" title ="Bollywood News - Live Updates"> BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Capture us for newest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies upgrade, Box workplace collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and remain upgraded with newest hindi motion pictures just on Bollywood Hungama.