Ram Mandir Trust Invites Applications for CEO Post Amid Donation Theft Row|Image: X

New Delhi: In the middle of the continuous debate surrounding the Ram Temple contribution theft case, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has actually welcomed applications for the post of Chief Executive Officer( CEO)to manage the administration and management of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

In a post on X, the Trust revealed, “Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra (Trust) invites applications from eligible persons for the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. Last date of application: Saturday, July 18, 2026; 4 PM.”

The last date for sending applications is July 18, 2026, till 4 PM, with applications to be sent out by means of e-mail to the address defined in the Trust’s main notice.

Eligibility Criteria for Applicants

According to the notice released by the Trust, candidates should have a minimum academic degree from an acknowledged university and have at least 20 years of experience in supervisory functions in a big public organisation, organization, federal government department or business.

Choice will be provided to prospects with experience as a Chief Administrative Officer or in the management of a temple or Hindu spiritual organization and Retired officers with appropriate administrative proficiency are likewise qualified to use.

The chosen prospect will be designated for a preliminary three-year term, with the possibility of extension based upon satisfying efficiency. The publishing will remain in Ayodhya, while income and other advantages will be chosen through shared conversation.

Trust Lists Key Responsibilities

The CEO will be accountable for supervising the temple’s administrative, monetary and legal affairs, executing the Trust’s choices, guaranteeing openness in monetary management and monitoring officers, staff members and volunteers.

The notice likewise mentions that the CEO will collaborate with regional, state and Central federal government companies, make sure smooth conduct of spiritual routines and celebrations, keep security and centers for enthusiasts, secure the Trust’s properties and supervise the organization’s future advancement.

In addition, the Trust has actually defined that candidates should be active Hindus, with choice for those coming from the Shriramavat Vaishnav custom, and must have an excellent command of both Hindi and English.

The recruitment procedure comes at a time when the Ram Temple Trust has actually been under public examination following the supposed contribution theft case.

The debate emerged after accusations of abnormalities in the counting of contributions made by fans at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, triggering an examination by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The concern has actually likewise triggered an argument over the consultation of a CEO for the temple administration.