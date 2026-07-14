After suspension, 4 RPF guys scheduled for dragging rly main at Agra Cantt station

4 Railway Protection Force (RPF) workers have actually been reserved for supposedly attacked and dragged deputy station superintendent at Agra Cantt train station in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, stated Government Railway Police (GRP) authorities. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="The railway official alleged that he was beaten and dragged on the platform towards the RPF outpost at the Agra Cantt railway station by the accused RPF men, a video of which has also gone viral. (For Representation)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/07/13/400x225/The-railway-official-alleged-that-he-was-beaten-an_1783957336372.jpg"alt ="The railway official alleged that he was beaten and dragged on the platform towards the RPF outpost at the Agra Cantt railway station by the accused RPF men, a video of which has also gone viral. (For Representation)"title ="The railway official alleged that he was beaten and dragged on the platform towards the RPF outpost at the Agra Cantt railway station by the accused RPF men, a video of which has also gone viral. (For Representation)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> The train authorities declared that he was beaten and dragged out the platform towards the RPF station at the Agra Cantt train station by the implicated RPF males, a video of which has actually likewise gone viral. (For Representation)

The case was signed up under area 191 (2) (rioting), 115(2)(willingly triggering hurt), 351(2 )(criminal intimidation)and 352 (deliberate insult to provoke breach of peace) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at GRP Agra Cantt station on Sunday night on the grievance of deputy station superintendent Narendra Chahar, they included.

RPF ASI Meghraj Meena and Bal Kishan together with RPF constables Badan Singh and Jitendra Kumar have actually been called in the FIR. The 4 have actually currently been put under suspension.

Based on the FIR, the plaintiff got the Hirakund Express stopped on Sunday when he saw a lady traveler trying to board a moving train and got the female board it once it stopped.

It has actually been declared that the RPF constable Jitendra by force got the lady traveler below the train and understood 1,000 considering her guilty of alarm chain pulling however released no invoice of challan. The deputy station superintendent declared that he firmly insisted that it was not a case of chain pulling however RPF guys supposedly misbehaved and attacked him.

Chahar declared that he was beaten and dragged out the platform towards the RPF station at the Agra Cantt train station by the implicated RPF males, a video of which has actually likewise gone viral.

Rajkumar Chahar, Fatehpur Sikri MP, stepped in after train authorities held a demonstration versus the highhandedness of RPF the workers.

The relative of the train authorities likewise satisfied the MP, stating he is a previous Indian Navy workers however was dealt with like a criminal as they required an apology from the RPF guys in public at the exact same place where he was dragged.

Shivam Sharma, primary public relations officer for North Central Railways, stated the probe bought into the occurrence has actually been updated from junior scale level to junior administrative level and the three-member committee penetrating the matter has actually been reconstituted.

“The committee will now have senior divisional operation supervisor, Agra, senior divisional electrical engineer, Agra, and senior divisional security commissioner (RPF), Agra,” he included.