Nam Kaaldal Hingirlilla Bidi Review: A moving concept on vibrant options, that loses its method

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10 Jul 2026, 10:26 am
Nam Kaaldal Hingirlilla Bidi Review:
Often, the most significant penalty isn’t for the one who slips up; it is for the one who needs to cope with it. That’s the concern Nam Kaaldal Hingirlilla Bidi keeps returning to. Underneath its familiar title, which equates as ‘It Wasn’t Like This in Our Time,’ lies a story less about comparing generations and more about asking who eventually spends for vibrant options. It’s an enthusiastic concept, and while the movie does not constantly reveal it well, its psychological intent is difficult to disregard.
Director: SS Amoghavarsha
Cast: SS Amoghavarsha, Rithya Gowda, Raaghu Ramanakoppa, Yashwanth MK, and MC Theirtha
An orphaned young boy matures in an ashram without understanding why he was deserted. Like any kid his age, he wishes for relationship, love, and a location to call home. He likewise feels a vacuum he can not completely describe. As he ends up being an adult, life brings unforeseen individuals into his life. Unbeknownst to him, the responses he has actually looked for considering that youth are better than he believes. What follows is a psychological numeration where fate, regret, and forgiveness intersect. Without distributing its essential surprises, Nam Kaaldal Hingirlilla Bidi asks if anybody can actually outrun the past.
Author, director, and lead star Amoghavarsha almost brings the movie on his own, and his conviction keeps it stable. Using several hats is never ever basic, specifically in a story that covers various stages of a male’s life. Amoghavarsha approaches it seriously rather of with decoration, which sincerity programs in the total topic. His minutes, rooted in loss and yearning, leave a specific sort of an effect than the movie’s psychological scenes. Even when the movie script fails, his commitment to the product stays strong.
The ensemble cast, consisting of some scenes originating from the lead star too, and, does not totally fulfill the product’s needs. Other Than for Raghu Ramannakoppa, who makes a short look, the rest of stars look like amateurs still figuring things out, and it reveals. Numerous scenes wind up being rough-edged instead of refined efficiencies. The body movement feels theatrical, the discussion shipment appears staged, and the psychological beats seldom land. Movie theater needs its own language; the electronic camera highlights doubt as much as it rewards restraint. The intent is clear, however intent alone can not change ability.
The movie moves when it merely observes daily feelings rather of spelling them out. The ashram scenes, relationships, uncomfortable puppy love, and the discomfort of not belonging are composed warmly. These minutes feel genuine, assisting the audience comprehend the lead character without extreme description. The movie records the quiet problem of maturing without responses.
The start guarantees something refreshingly various, however the movie script starts to depend on coincidence to advance the plot. Secret reunions take place too rapidly to make a psychological effect, while styles like psychological health are presented just to be rapidly dismissed. The movie typically describes its concepts rather of letting them unfold naturally.
Still, one idea stays. Kids hardly ever acquire wealth or benefit alone; they frequently acquire the effects of choices made by others. That concept offers the movie a resonance that its unequal execution can not completely eclipse. For audiences whose battles started long before they comprehended the world, parts of the story might feel individual.
Nam Kaaldal Hingirlilla Bidi isn’t polished filmmaking. It is rough around the edges and in some cases too excited to make its point. Below those problems is a filmmaker informing a story he plainly thinks in. The movie does not completely accomplish the capacity of its property, yet its psychological sincerity keeps it from being quickly forgotten.