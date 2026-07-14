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Business Nam Kaaldal Hingirlilla Bidi Review: A moving concept on vibrant options, that loses its method By Editor - 18

Upgraded on : 10 Jul 2026, 10:26 am Nam Kaaldal Hingirlilla Bidi Movie Review (2.5/ 5)

Nam Kaaldal Hingirlilla Bidi Review:

Often, the most significant penalty isn’t for the one who slips up; it is for the one who needs to cope with it. That’s the concern Nam Kaaldal Hingirlilla Bidi keeps returning to. Underneath its familiar title, which equates as ‘It Wasn’t Like This in Our Time,’ lies a story less about comparing generations and more about asking who eventually spends for vibrant options. It’s an enthusiastic concept, and while the movie does not constantly reveal it well, its psychological intent is difficult to disregard.

Director: SS Amoghavarsha

Cast: SS Amoghavarsha, Rithya Gowda, Raaghu Ramanakoppa, Yashwanth MK, and MC Theirtha

An orphaned young boy matures in an ashram without understanding why he was deserted. Like any kid his age, he wishes for relationship, love, and a location to call home. He likewise feels a vacuum he can not completely describe. As he ends up being an adult, life brings unforeseen individuals into his life. Unbeknownst to him, the responses he has actually looked for considering that youth are better than he believes. What follows is a psychological numeration where fate, regret, and forgiveness intersect. Without distributing its essential surprises, Nam Kaaldal Hingirlilla Bidi asks if anybody can actually outrun the past.

Author, director, and lead star Amoghavarsha almost brings the movie on his own, and his conviction keeps it stable. Using several hats is never ever basic, specifically in a story that covers various stages of a male’s life. Amoghavarsha approaches it seriously rather of with decoration, which sincerity programs in the total topic. His minutes, rooted in loss and yearning, leave a specific sort of an effect than the movie’s psychological scenes. Even when the movie script fails, his commitment to the product stays strong.