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Home Books Nag Ashwin reacts to criticism over Kalki 2898 advertisement’s Karna representation: ‘Wait...

Nag Ashwin reacts to criticism over Kalki 2898 advertisement’s Karna representation: ‘Wait for part 2 …’

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(L) Nag Ashwin; (R) Kalki 2898 advertisement still

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13 Jul 2026, 9:36 am

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin has actually reacted to criticism over his analysis of Karna in Kalki 2898 ADVERTISEMENTprompting audiences not to evaluate the story before its follow up shows up. The director required to X to safeguard the movie’s climax after a social networks dispute questioned his representation of the Mahabharata warrior.

The conversation resurfaced following the release of Akhil Akkineni’s Leninwith a social networks user applauding star Pramod Panju’s representation of Karna and declaring it showed the character more consistently. The post likewise criticised Kalki 2898 ADVERTISEMENTimplicating Ashwin of glorifying Karna and calling the movie’s climax “blasphemy.”

Responding to the criticism, Ashwin kept that the total image would just emerge with the 2nd instalment. Describing the Mahabharata to validate his innovative options, the filmmaker showed that the follow up would supply the context required to comprehend the ending of the very first movie. He likewise advised audiences to “wait for Part 2,” recommending that numerous concerns raised by audiences would be responded to in the follow-up.

Nag Ashwin likewise resolved speculation surrounding the cast of Kalki 2898 ADVERTISEMENT Part 2In the middle of reports that Deepika Padukone will no longer belong to the franchise and rumours connecting Sai Pallavi and Alia Bhatt to the follow up, the director clarified that no casting statement has actually been made.

these are Sree Krishnas own words to arjuna in the drona vadha parva … pls check out the Mahabharata … I recommend the bibek debroy variation … Or google the number of times krishna applauded karna to arjuna. I have the best regard for our history. I understand what I’m doing. Wait on part 2. pic.twitter.com/iU2CSq1uNM

— Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) July 12, 2026

He verified that the character of Sumathi will stay main to the story. “We need to announce who plays the Sumathi character in Kalki 2. As of now, everything is speculation only. The character will be there for sure, which we can’t remove as it’s a very important character,” he stated.

The follow up is anticipated to restore Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in their particular functions, with the story getting after the cliffhanger ending of the very first movie. Supreme Yaskin, played by Kamal Haasan, is set to take centre phase as the primary villain, while reports recommend the follow-up will include larger-scale action series and broaden even more on the movie’s mythological universe.

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