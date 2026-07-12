The Odyssey Mumbai Screening: Christopher Nolan Hails Indian Audience, Calls Them ‘Most Enthusiastic And Knowledgeable’

The Odyssey Mumbai Screening|Image: X

Well-known filmmaker Christopher Nolan, best understood for well-known movies such as Interstellar, The Dark Knight, and Oppenheimer, is presently in India to promote his approaching legendary, The Odyssey.

On Friday, Nolan shocked fans and members of the media with an unanticipated look at an unique screening of the movie in Mumbai. He was signed up with by stars Tom Holland and Matt Damon, together with manufacturer Emma Thomas.

Throughout his go to, Nolan welcomed passionate fans and provided a short speech, revealing his thankfulness for the undeviating love and assistance of Indian audiences.

“I am coming to Mumbai again! This is not the first time I am here in Mumbai. But it is the first time that we get the chance to launch a film here. So you are among the first audiences in the world to see this film!” Nolan stated.

“Thank you so much for being here. Thank you for welcoming us. It is always a thrill to be in India. I have had the pleasure of filming here twice, once in Jodhpur and once in Mumbai. Every time we come here, it’s very, very special. For many years, I have wanted to come here and launch one of our films and experience it with the Indian audiences, who are some of the most enthusiastic and knowledgeable cinematic audiences in the world. So it is such a thrill to be here,” he included.

‘The Odyssey’ is an approaching mythic action impressive movie composed, directed, and co-produced by Christopher Nolan, based upon Homer’s ancient Greek poem.

It follows Odysseus on a ten-year journey home to Ithaca after the fall of Troy. Produced by Syncopy and dispersed by Universal Pictures, the movie launches on July 17, 2026.

The ensemble cast consists of Matt Damon as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena, Charlize Theron as Calypso, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, and Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy. (ANI)