Shaan R Grover ended up being popular in 2015 for playing the villain in Yash Raj Films’ Mohit Suri directorial SaiyaaraThe motion picture went onto ended up being a smash hit while he got recognition for playing the character of Mahesh Iyer. Following this, there has actually been eager interest in understanding what he would do next. Last month, there was news about the star finishing the shoot of his next movie in numerous places in Madhya Pradesh.

EXCLUSIVE: Saiyaara star Shaan R Grover’s next is a duration drama entitled Flower Waali

Now, in a special chat with Bollywood HungamaShaan has actually shared more information about the job. He stated, “The movie is called Flower WaaliIt’s a time travel film. It’s a duration movie based in the 1850s. Kamal Chandra is the director. And Chandralekha Mukherjee is the starlet opposite me in the movie. She is playing Flower Waali.”

The star stated that they selected these specific areas given that the movie is a duration legend. “For this factor, we required areas that would look like the vintage. Panna is still rather untouched. The kind of temples Khajuraho and Panna have along with makbara, it was too satisfying. For one month, I was at Khajuraho, Bhopal and Panna. I had a fun time in MP since of 2 things. The areas, which were so remarkable and enchanting, and individuals, who were so good,” stated Shaan.

Before this movie, director Kamal Chandra has Aryabhatt Ka Zero launching next month. In the past, he has actually made movies like Ab Dilli Dur Nahin (2023) and Hamare Baarah (2024 ). Chandralekha Mukherjee is understood for acting in Hindi tv reveals like RadhaKrishn and Crime Patrol.

Check Out: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Barbaad’ author The Rish exposes that he informed Ahaan Panday after Saiyaara screening, “I have actually discovered the Shah Rukh Khan of this generation!”

Tags: Bhopal, Bollywood, Bollywood News, Chandralekha Mukherjee, Flower Waali, Kamal Chandra, Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh, News, Panna, Saiyaara, Shaan Grover

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