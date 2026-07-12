Salman Khan has actually offered his property house in Mumbai’s Bandra West for Rs.3.50 crore, according to residential or commercial property registration files accessed by CRE Matrix. The star had actually initially acquired the home in 2015 for 2.88 crore, making the most recent deal another significant realty offer including a Bollywood celeb.

Salman Khan offers Bandra west apartment or condo for Rs 3.50 crore, purchased for Rs 2.88 crore in 2015

As per the signed up files, the house lies in Shiv-Asthan Heights, a domestic structure in Bandra

West, among Mumbai’s many in-demand areas. The sale was formally signed up on July 9, 2026.

The residential or commercial property has a carpet location of 758 square feet and features 2 devoted cars and truck parking areas. Based upon the deal worth, the house was cost an approximate rate of Rs.46,000 per square foot on the carpet location, according to the registration records.

The home has actually been collectively acquired by Munira Akberali Dandawala, Mahdiali Akberali Dandawala, and Zehra Mahdiali Dandawala. The residential or commercial property files even more expose that the deal brought in a stamp task of Rs.21 lakh, while the registration charge totaled up to Rs.30,000.

The offer shows the ongoing need for premium houses in Bandra West, a region understood for its high end real estate and appeal amongst stars and prominent citizens. Salman Khan has actually long been related to the Bandra location, where he lives with his household.

While the registration files offer information of the deal, neither Salman Khan nor the property buyers were readily available for remark concerning the sale at the time of reporting.

The residential or commercial property deal contributes to the list of celeb realty offers tape-recorded in Mumbai this year, with Bandra West continuing to stay among the city’s most active and superior domestic markets for high-value residential or commercial property deals.

Check Out: From Salman Khan starrer Maatrubhumi to Rajkummar Rao starrer Prahaar: 8 genuine life influenced movies to enjoy out for in the 2nd half of 2026

Tags: 2015, Apartment, Bandra West, Bollywood, Bollywood News, Bought, News, Rs 2.88 Crore, Rs 3.50 Crore, Salman Khan, Sells

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