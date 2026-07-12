Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs seizes live turtles of suspected scheduled endangered species (with photos)

Hong Kong Customs seizes live turtles of suspected scheduled endangered species (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



Hong Kong Customs today (July 11) seized five live turtles of suspected scheduled endangered species at the Shenzhen Bay Control Point, with a total estimated market value of about $50,000.

Through risk assessment, Customs today intercepted an incoming lorry at the control point. After inspection, Customs officers found the batch of live turtles of suspected scheduled endangered species wrapped by plastics and concealed in socks in the carton box.

The batch of live turtles was handed over to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department for follow-up action.

Under the Protection of Endangered Species of Animals and Plants Ordinance (Cap. 586), any person importing, exporting or possessing specimens of endangered species not in accordance with the Ordinance commits an offence and will be liable to a maximum fine of $10 million and imprisonment for 10 years upon conviction with the specimens forfeited.

Members of the public may report any suspected smuggling activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 182 8080 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk) or online form (eform.cefs.gov.hk/form/ced002).