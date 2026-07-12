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Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected illegally imported live birds (with photo)

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Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected illegally imported live birds (with photo)

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     Hong Kong Customs today (July 10) seized 100 suspected illegally imported live birds, with an estimated market value of about $20,000, at the Lok Ma Chau Spur Line Control Point.
      
     Customs officers today intercepted a 47-year-old incoming mainland female passenger at the arrival hall of the said control point. Upon examination, the batch of suspected illegally imported live birds contained in bird cages was seized from her personal baggage, and she was subsequently arrested. The case was handed over to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department for a follow-up investigation.
      
     Under the Public Health (Animals and Birds) Regulations, it is an offence to import any bird unless it is accompanied by a valid health certificate. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $25,000.
      
     Members of the public may report any suspected activities of illegal import of live birds to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 182 8080 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk) or online form (eform.cefs.gov.hk/form/ced002).

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