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Hong Kong – Empowering minorities by inclusion

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Empowering minorities by inclusion

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     Funded by the Home Affairs Department, support service centres operated by non-profit organisations help ethnic minorities integrate into the community and access public services. One such facility, the HOPE Support Service Centre for Ethnic Minorities, offers a wide range of activities and services, including interpretation and translation support in seven languages.

     News.gov.hk spoke to a beneficiary to learn about her experience of using the centre’s services, and to a representative of its operating organisation, who outlined how it promotes social inclusion.

     The story is available at www.news.gov.hk/eng/feature from today (July 12) in text and video format.
 

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