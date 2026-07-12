Hong Kong – Empowering minorities by inclusion

Empowering minorities by inclusion **********************************



Funded by the Home Affairs Department, support service centres operated by non-profit organisations help ethnic minorities integrate into the community and access public services. One such facility, the HOPE Support Service Centre for Ethnic Minorities, offers a wide range of activities and services, including interpretation and translation support in seven languages.

News.gov.hk spoke to a beneficiary to learn about her experience of using the centre’s services, and to a representative of its operating organisation, who outlined how it promotes social inclusion.

The story is available at www.news.gov.hk/eng/feature from today (July 12) in text and video format.

